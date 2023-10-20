Binance continues to dent BUSD market cap as it ends related products & services
- Binance will remove multiple BUSD pairs by October 27.
- BUSD market cap has plunged to $2B from highs of $27B.
- The exchange made a similar move last week
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
On Friday, the leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance confirmed plans to remove more liquidity pools on its Liquid Swap. The trading firm will remove BUSD pairs, including Bitcoin, Cardano, and Solana, on October 27, 2023 at 04:00 (UTC).
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
According to the announcement, individuals holding positions in the mentioned liquidity pools “will automatically receive their deposited assets in their Spot wallets at 2023-10-27 04:20 (UTC).”
Meanwhile, Binance’s latest move continues to hurt BUSD support. CZ’s company has been terminating Binance USD-related services and products lately. That has seen the stablecoin’s market cap falling from $22.50 billion to $2 billion in 2023.
Binance continues to delist Binance USD pairs as it reviews its liquidity pools. The exchange removed assets such as FTM/BUSD, OP/BUSD, and MANA/BUSD last week.
The crypto exchange reviews its liquidity pools periodically to reduce slippage, offer the best transaction fees, and concentrate liquidity.
Binance continues to buildCopy link to section
While the exchange has struggled with global regulations lately, it has remained committed to enhancing its services. On October 19, Binance revealed new collaborations to enhance Euro transactions for its European customers.
The latest developments highlight the exchange’s ongoing efforts to broaden cryptocurrency adoption while improving user experience.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.