Solana price prediction amidst FTX trial mentions and the rise of new altcoins

Solana (SOL) has recently been in the spotlight for its resilience and potential price surge amidst the numerous mentions in the ongoing FTX trial and the emergence of new altcoins like Shiba Memu.

With a keen focus on providing the latest updates and insights, this article delves into the key developments within the Solana ecosystem and Solana (SOL) price forecast in the midst of all these.

Solana in the FTX Trial limelight

Solana, a blockchain network known for its high-speed and high-performance capabilities, has been a hot topic of conversation in the ongoing FTX trial. The trial, which has garnered significant attention in the cryptocurrency community, centres on the collapse of the FTX exchange last year.

FTX had been a major advocate for Solana, and its downfall sent shockwaves through the market. At the time, FTX’s portfolio within Solana’s DeFi ecosystem was nearly worth $1 billion, leading to a loss of confidence in the cryptocurrency. Sceptics questioned the future of Solana and predictions of a price drop to as low as $14 circulated.

However, Solana has shown remarkable resilience in the face of these challenges. While its price temporarily plummeted, it has since staged a strong comeback. Currently trading above $24, SOL has defied the odds and is once again on an upward trajectory.

Solana’s price comeback

In a market notorious for its volatility, Solana’s ability to weather the storm has not gone unnoticed.

Solana’s price resurgence has been consistent throughout 2023, although it has not come without considerable setbacks. It has steadily climbed, displaying unwavering strength.

One significant factor contributing to this comeback is the project’s ability to adapt, improve, and consistently release updates and new products. The recent bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has also played a role in Solana’s resurgence.

A price surge of over 45% from its September lows under $17.50 has propelled Solana’s market capitalization back above $10 billion.

Solana price prediction

Amidst the discussions surrounding Solana’s performance, the question that many investors are asking is, “What’s next for Solana?” Analysts and enthusiasts have been closely monitoring the cryptocurrency’s price movements, and the predictions are varied.

While it’s challenging to make precise price predictions in the cryptocurrency market, recent developments and technical analysis offer some insights. Solana’s ability to maintain its current price level above $25 is considered a key milestone.

A sustained breach of the resistance in the $24-25 range could open the door for a rapid surge toward a yearly high above $32. This could potentially result in gains of approximately 27%.

Technical indicators, such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), have provided buy signals on the daily chart, reinforcing the bullish outlook. Additionally, a “golden cross” pattern, where a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, suggests that buyers are in control.

Solana (SOL) price chart

However, a daily close above $25 is crucial to confirm the next upward movement.

On the contrary, if Solana drops below this level for an extended period, it may trigger a sell-off back to around $20.

This price prediction reflects the optimism surrounding Solana’s potential but also highlights the need for cautious monitoring and risk management in the volatile crypto market.

Copy link to section

Copy link to section

