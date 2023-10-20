The gold rush continues: eyes set on $2,047
- The price of Gold is expected to continue its rally and test the 2,048 resistance level in the coming days
- Trading signal provided should last 1 week with a potential upside of 4.3%
- No high high-impact news on the US dollar today, the price will likely remain calm
XAU/USD trading strategyCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Buy XAU/USD
- Entry price: $1,948.5
- Stop loss: $1,925.0
- Leverage: 1x
- Take profit 1: $1,975
- Take profit 2: $2,000
- Take profit 3: $2,047
- Timeframe: 1 week
- Maximum profit: 4.3%
- Maximum loss: 1.1%
Gold chart and technical analysisCopy link to section
The price of Gold has rallied significantly and gained 9.6% value in the past couple of weeks. The bullish momentum still is very strong and the price will possibly remain bullish in the coming weeks.
I will wait for the price of gold to drop to the $1,948 support level and 0.786 Fibonacci level before going long on gold. The price is looking for correction after the recent rally and will most probably drop to $1,948 before going for new highs.
The bullish momentum in the price of Gold is mainly driven by the tensions in the Middle East.
XAU/USD fundamental analysisCopy link to section
The recent rally in the price of gold is mainly driven by fundamental factors, particularly the Palestine and Israel tensions. As long the tensions persist the price of gold will possibly keep going up. Moreover, the tensions could spiral into other regional countries and engulf the whole region.
As tensions and conflicts emerge in the international arena the price of gold usually goes up.
However, there is no high-impact news on the US dollar today that could create considerable fluctuation in the market.
Gold to US dollar trade idea takeawaysCopy link to section
• The price of Gold will possibly continue its rally after retracing to 1,948 support level.
• I am expecting the price will rally to the $2,047 resistance level in the coming days.
• Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
• The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:4.3.
• The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.
• Good luck!
