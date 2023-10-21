Lido staking surges due to massive Ethereum investments, as InQubeta presale excites Bitcoin whales

The crypto sphere is experiencing positive trends as two top tokens intrigue investors seeking crypto investment opportunities with potential for long term returns.

Lido DAO ($LDO) is one such token with a staking protocol undergoing a notable surge, demonstrating rapidly growing interest in Ethereum ($ETH) investments. This surge is significant as the Ethereum 2.0 staking platform recently recorded a pledge of over 280,000 ETH from an Ethereum whale.

The emerging AI-based token, InQubeta ($QUBE), is also drawing interest from influential industry investors. This innovative project offers a unique presale journey, allowing investors to buy the native token, $QUBE, at a low entry price. InQubeta’s features, including a crowdfunding model supported by non-fungible tokens (NFTs), are also attracting the attention of Bitcoin ($BTC) whales and investors seeking to diversify their portfolios.

This article explores these tokens’ rise on the decentralized cryptocurrency list.

InQubeta ($QUBE): The revolutionary AI token

The upcoming cryptocurrency ICO, InQubeta, is drawing the interest of Bitcoin whales with its successful presale. Over 408 million AI tokens have been sold out of the 975 million allocated for the presale phase in the five months since the presale launch. InQubeta has immense growth potential, and the project has raised over $3.7 million with high demand from influential investors. This amount is set to skyrocket as the project prepares to list on major exchanges with a DeFi coin price of $0.0308.

Many Bitcoin whales seeking the top cryptocurrency investment to add more variety to their investments are excited by the excellent results from the $QUBE presale.

The ascent of the $QUBE token continues on a remarkable trajectory as it soars from its initial DeFi coin price of $0.07 to an impressive $0.0133 in the fourth presale stage. The presale will continue for six more stages, with each stage offering an exciting entry point for investors to acquire $QUBE tokens and join the InQubeta ecosystem.

InQubeta’s innovative project has multiple key features that are proving an attractive proposition to investors. Of these features, crowdfunding stands out, inviting investors to hold fractionated investments in AI tech startups.

Access to the AI projects is via NFTs, with enthusiasts able to own fractions of equity in the given startups. As such, QUBE could be a path to potentially rewarding investments when the projects succeed.

Another significant feature is the token staking the platform supports. Holders can stake their $QUBE tokens in a dedicated pool and reap rewards from a 5% sell tax.

Lido DAO ($LDO): Attracting ETH investment staking

Lido DAO is a staking platform designed to provide infrastructure for staking the tokens of multiple blockchain networks. This decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) provides a seamless platform for Ethereum holders seeking a liquid staking solution.

With $LDO, they can stake their $ETH tokens and receive Lido staked $ETH ($stETH), representing the staked token and rewards.

Staking on Lido DAO is surging amid investor interest in Ethereum 2.0, with the growing staked $ETH holdings on the platform a further catalyst for its growing popularity.

Investors can use $LDO to participate and benefit from Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake platform. The upgrade has not only bumped liquidity but also brought staking rewards to investors. Among the most significant staking investment is that of crypto whale Justin Sun, who staked about $439 million (282,796 ETH) on Lido DAO.

Conclusion

The crypto sphere is experiencing remarkable trends as the spotlight falls on top projects on within the decentralized finance space. Lido DAO continues to benefit from a surge in staking activity, with this driven by the allure of the ETH staking and the features it promises.

Meanwhile, the AI-based token InQubeta is seeing presale success amid growing attention from Bitcoin whales. With exciting features and real-world utility, it presents a unique opportunity for any investor seeking to diversify their portfolio.

