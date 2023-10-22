Bitcoin returned to the near $30,000 level this week following a bunch of positive developments which made Cathie Wood – the Founder of Ark Invest reiterate her super bullish view on Bitcoin.

Wood sees Bitcoin at $1.48 million

Speaking with Natalie Brunell on her podcast “Coin Stories” this week, Wood said the world’s largest cryptocurrency will be worth $1.48 million in the next decade.

Earlier in the week, the Securities & Exchange Commission opted to forgo plans of appealing a previous court ruling that said the regulator did not have an adequate reason to block Grayscale from converting its flagship trust into a Bitcoin ETF.

That was primarily what helped the price of Bitcoin recover a bit in recent days because what it signals is that the first U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF which is expected to meaningfully boost institutional demand may now be nearer than many believe.

The said institutional demand, as per Cathie Wood, will help BTC hit the $1.0 million mark by the end of this decade.

Remember that Bitcoin typically tends to set the mood for the rest of the crypto market. So, if it indeed rallies as aggressively in the coming years as Wood is predicting, it will likely drag a bunch of other names with it – and that may include the recently launched crypto projects like Memeinator.

Memeinator offers exposure to AI

Memeinator is a blockchain-based platform that has set out to clear the name of the meme coins space.

With the help of artificial intelligence, it is committed to thoroughly scan the internet and destroy what its White Paper refers to as the “weak” coins. Scams and frauds related to the meme coins have made a lot of people lose a lot of money – and that’s what Memeinator wants to fix.

As evident, investing in “MMTR” may be doubly exciting considering it gives you exposure to artificial intelligence as well – a market that’s pretty much been on fire ever since Microsoft invested billions in OpenAI.

In its ongoing pre-sale, Memeinator is going for $0.0118. Investing in it early may set you up for large sized returns in the coming years.

Memeinator (MMTR) has raised over $0.8 million

Typically, when new tokens list on crypto exchange, it unlocks significant demand that helps propel the price up north. Since Memeinator is yet to begin listing, it may be another indication that it’s not too late to investing in it yet.

More importantly, the demand picture for MMTR already looks strong even before going live on a crypto exchange.

The pre-sale has raised over $0.8 million in a matter of a couple months which suggests that investors do indeed see potential in its mission of total market dominance.

Memeinator is expected to exit the ongoing pre-sale with a gain of about 132%. For more details on what MMTR is, what is its vision, and how to invest in it in a few easy steps, visit the website here.

Several tailwinds could help MMTR

We have already established that Memeinator belongs to two different markets: meme coins and artificial intelligence – and both of these are growing at an exceptional pace.

In the case of meme coins, it’s a market that didn’t even exist before the pandemic but had already roared to worth over $20 billion by the end of last year. And then there’s artificial intelligence that Statista forecasts will grow roughly ten-fold between now and the end of this decade.

Extrapolating these growth rates with the potential rally in Bitcoin as Cathie Wood has suggested signals MMTR may benefit from several very strong tailwinds in the years to come.

Other notable names that have recently reiterates their bullish view on Bitcoin include billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones and Michael Novogratz – the Chief Executive of Galaxy Digital.

Click here to find a step-by-step guide on how to invest in Memeinator.