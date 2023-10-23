Bitcoin equals human freedom: BlackRock CEO says

BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Finks has issued bullish remarks on Bitcoin, equaling the dominant crypto to human freedom. Cryptocurrency enthusiast Mike Alfred revealed that the CEO commented on BTC’s future last week.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Last week I spoke with Blackrock CEO Larry Fink. It was a nice conversation lasting about 15 minutes. At the end, I asked him how valuable he thinks Bitcoin can be in the future. His answer came in the form of a question: what is the value of human freedom?



Bullish. pic.twitter.com/CKtcjppbzk — Mike Alfred (@mikealfred) October 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Fink has supported the crypto since BlackRock filed for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund with the United States SEC in June. The CEO called the digital coin a flight to equality last week.

Fink confidence in Bitcoin’s future

Copy link to section

The latest comments by BlackRock’s chief show his confidence in Bitcoin’s future. Larry Finks believes the cryptocurrency remains poised for explosive growth. Meanwhile, his statement comes as the digital assets market exhibits a bullish stance amid BTC ETF discussions.

Bitcoin price outlook

Copy link to section

Bitcoin gained around 2.50% in the past day as bulls targeted the $31,000 mark. It changed hands at $30,598 during this publication. Its daily trading volume increased by 20% over the last 24 hours.

BTC 1-day chart on Coinmarketcap

Analysts trust BTC has the potential to extend its upside as it pucks momentum. The digital asset exhibits strong chart setups. Moreover, technical indicators suggest continued upside for the coin.

Digital coins have surged lately due to the ongoing spot Bitcoin ETF debate, potential rate pause by the Fed, and the forthcoming BTC halving event.

Bitcoin’s potential future

Copy link to section

The current market narrative shows Bitcoin could explode in the upcoming times. For instance, the Fed plans to pause rate hikes, boosting risk assets. Also, the Bitcoin 2024 halving will likely support elevated prices.

Furthermore, multiple financial giants remain interested in digital coins as the exchange-traded funds debate continues. ETF authorization will possibly see trillions flooding in the cryptocurrency market.

The BlackRock Spot #Bitcoin ETF is anticipated to attract $200b worth of capital investments in the first 12 months.



With only 2,200,000 Bitcoins left for sale, it will have a massive effect on the Bitcoin price! pic.twitter.com/mGcxx4vJnr — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) October 23, 2023

Digital assets enthusiast Crypto Rover trusts approving BlackRock’s spot BTC ETF application will attract capital worth around $200 billion to the crypto industry within a year. Such developments might catalyze explosive price surges for Bitcoin.