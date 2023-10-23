Chainlink staking v0.2 announcement fuels price surge

Chainlink (LINK), one of the most prominent altcoin projects in the cryptocurrency market, has grabbed the attention of investors following a significant announcement.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The Chainlink team has unveiled their plan to release Staking v0.2, which has led to remarkable price gains for LINK, establishing it as one of the top-performing altcoins.

Chainlink staking v0.2 exciting features

Copy link to section

Chainlink enthusiasts and investors have a lot to look forward to with the launch of Chainlink Staking v0.2.

This much-anticipated release brings several enticing features to the forefront, sparking optimism among the crypto community. A key feature of v0.2 is the introduction of “Liquid Rewards,” allowing token holders to claim their rewards at any time without incurring penalties.

In addition to this, Chainlink Staking v0.2 incorporates a “Modular Architecture,” making it easier to integrate new Oracle services without requiring migration from stakers. “Dynamic Rewards” is another highlight, enabling the inclusion of new sources of rewards, such as user fees.

Furthermore, early access to Chainlink Staking v0.2 will be granted to users of v0.1. Those on the early access whitelist will receive priority access to v0.2 after the v0.1 transition period concludes. Eligibility for early access will be determined based on on-chain and off-chain activities verified through Web3 wallets.

#Chainlink Staking v0.2 is launching later this year ⬡



Built upon the foundation set with the v0.1 release last December, v0.2 is the introduction of new staking platform:



– Unbonding Mechanism: Stakers are not locked in but rather can initiate a withdraw at any time



– Liquid… pic.twitter.com/aQgKZhOaXn — ChainLinkGod.eth (@ChainLinkGod) October 23, 2023

LINK price performance

Copy link to section

Chainlink’s price performance has been robust, and it is expected to continue its upward trajectory due to the advanced staking features and the appeal of smart contract expandability, data oracles, decentralized finance (DeFi) prowess, and increased network power.

As of press time, LINK was trading at $10.22, marking a substantial 9.92% increase over the past 24 hours. Over the past seven days, LINK’s price has surged by nearly 40%, demonstrating the growing momentum. The token has been rising consistently over the past seven days, registering an impressive 35% surge in a week.

Chainlink price chart

The announcement of Chainlink Staking v0.2’s release has undoubtedly acted as a catalyst for LINK’s recent price surge, further solidifying Chainlink’s position as a leading player in the cryptocurrency space.