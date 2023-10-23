Fantom, Aptos, Pepe Coin lead crypto gainers as Bitcoin bulls eye $31K

The crypto market exhibited bullishness today (October 23) as most digital assets welcomed the week on positive price actions.

Meanwhile, cryptos recorded substantial gains within the past seven days as participants appeared unconcerned about macroeconomic challenges, including the Middle East geopolitical tension. Also, the Fed’s plans to pause rate hikes triggered positivity within the marketplace.

Digital assets have remained elevated since Bitcoin approached the $30K level amidst surged exchange-traded funds optimism. Today’s outlook shows Fantom, Aptos, and Pepe Coin leading the upside party as Bitcoin eyes levels past the $31K region.

Bitcoin changed hands at $30,810 at press time, gaining 2.43% over the past day. The top crypto by valuation jumped in its 24-hour and 7-day charts and will likely explore the $31K in the upcoming session.

BTC surged over 11% within the previous week. Here are some of the digital assets driving the markets’ upside.

Fantom (+13%)

Fantom bulls showed increased activity on Monday, with FTM accruing significant gains. The token gained over 13% to explore $0.2258. moreover, its 24-hour volume jumped 26.30% to $82.98 million.

Pepe Coin (+8%)

Renowned meme token PEPE continues to recover as it witnesses increased attention from traders and investors. Pepe Coin price climbed by 8.50% within the past day to $0.0000007542 at press time.

Also, its daily volume soared over 40% to $121 million. Furthermore, the themed crypto remained steady within the previous seven days, surging around 12% over the past week.

Aptos (+9%)

Aptos climbed by 8.77% to trade at $6.17 on October 2023 as it capitalized on broad-based upsides. APT had no significant news to drive its latest upside, confirming that positive sentiment within the overall crypto sector bolstered Apto’s outlook.

More upsides for cryptos?

The cryptocurrency space showcases strength and is ready to extend the current price surges. The Fear and Greed Index escaped the fear narrative, flashing neutral sentiment at 55. Also, Bitcoin bulls target levels past $31,000 as Federal-sensitive assets, including Gold and commodities, highlight positive signals for the digital coin.

The chances of the bull market for #Bitcoin to be started have significantly increased.



The upside is definitely on the table with the Spot ETF and the #Bitcoin halving.



Alongside commodities, #Crypto will be the asset to have for the coming years. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 22, 2023

Potential rate hike pause by the Federal Reserve, the current spot ETF optimism, and the upcoming BTC halving hint at an upcoming market-wide rally, which might see Bitcoin and altcoins exploding.