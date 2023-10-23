Solana dominates the altcoin market despite FTX-linked woes: CoinShares report
- Data shows Solana led the altcoin market in inflows over the past week.
- The token outperformed despite being among the worst-affected crypto by FTX’s debacle.
- SOL price remains poised for impressive upsides.
CoinShares latest report shows Solana as the top-performing digital coins within the altcoin market. It reveals that SOL recorded the highest inflows over the past seven days.
Solana’s 2023 inflows have grown to $74 million after the coin added $15.4 million to the figure over the past day. That makes Solana the most popular alt year-to-date. Meanwhile, the token’s performance attracted many, considering the project’s ties with the now-bankrupt FTX exchange.
Also, Solana has showcased significant moves lately, painting its price charts green. It surged more than 50% within the past month, 30% in the last seven days, and 4% since yesterday.
Also, it outshined Bitcoin this year, with SOL up over 200%, whereas the dominant crypto by value has gained 80% in 2023.
Solana’s future trajectoryCopy link to section
Solana exhibits a bright future. The altcoin has seen consistent inflows within the past few weeks, confirming investor faith in the project. Furthermore, the altcoin attracts funds despite worries surrounding FTX.
The community fears that United States court might allow the insolvent exchange to liquidate SOL tokens worth millions. Market players seem confident despite such narratives, solidifying the coin’s status.
Nevertheless, Solana enthusiasts should follow the overall market’s developments to determine the altcoin’s potential direction. Cryptocurrencies are currently mimicking BTC’s movements. The bellwether crypto exhibits a bullish outlook as various developments indicate continued surges.
First and foremost, the market expects the United States SEC to approve spot BTC exchange-traded funds. That would attract massive inflows into the crypto sector, translating to significant price surges.
Also, the upcoming Bitcoin halving is less than 170 days away. Further, the Federal Reserve might boost risk assets by pausing interest rates.
Bitcoin’s bullish rally will see altcoins, including Solana, following suit. That will likely see SOL skyrocketing to hit the crucial $40 before extending upwards.
