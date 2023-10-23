What’s Fueling investor enthusiasm for BorroeFinance over XRP and Dogecoin?

Even though Ripple seems to be winning its legal war with the SEC, investors and companies still keep their distance from $XRP. Similarly, Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded waning investor enthusiasm in early Q4 2023. Right now, investors say this could be one of the best cryptos to buy is BorroeFinance ($ROE).

Let’s find out what experts are saying about these tokens and test this claim.

BorroeFinance ($ROE): web3 businesses anticipate new fundraising platform

BorroeFinance is an AI-powered fundraising marketplace that allows web3 participants and content creators to raise instant cash by selling their future digital earnings. BorroeFinance allows you to mint your future subscriptions, royalties, invoices, and digital payments into NFTs and sell them to supportive communities at discounted prices.

To guarantee BorroeFinance security, BlockAudit tested and verified the platform, which means it is safe from hacks and exploits. Also, BorroeFinance ($ROE) recently released its smart contract address to the public. This move will likely help foster transparency and build trust for the BorroeFinance ($ROE) project.

BorroeFinance ($ROE) is in its second presale stage, and the token is selling for $0.015. After all presale stages conclude, $ROE will hit the mainstream crypto market. There are prospects that web3 businesses will be able to access instant loans from this platform, attracting massive attention to BorroeFinance and its native $ROE token.

Ripple Payments: Roblox denies social media rumours

On October 16, 2023, BitPay (a payment platform for top crypto coins) tweeted that web3 gamers can now use $XRP tokens for Xsolla payments in supported games like Roblox.

However, Roblox has denied the social media rumour, stating they have yet to add $XRP payments for the platform. Bitpay deleted the post shortly after, and their CMO Bill Zielke confirmed that ‘there was an error in the tweet.’

This social media saga did not affect the $XRP price much, and $XRP gained only 0.68% in the past week. On October 11, $XRP traded at $0.4864. By October 18, $XRP increased to $0.4897, leaving investors to search for more profitable tokens.

According to analysts, $XRP may not record a massive price pump in Q4 2023 due to lingering court cases with the SEC.

Dogecoin suffers declining investor interest in Q4 2023

Recently, IntoTheBlock (one of the best cryptocurrency analytics platforms) tweeted that ‘Dogecoin’s ($DOGE) 7-day average for daily transactions now sits at 37,300’ as of October 11, 2023.

This figure is significant because four months ago (June), Dogecoin’s (DOGE) weekly average for daily transactions stood at 2.1 million. At the time, there were speculations that Elon Musk might accept DOGE as a means of payment on X.

As a result of this decline, $DOGE lost 5.31% in October. On October 1, the token traded at $0.06249. It then fell to $0.05898 in less than three weeks. According to experts, Dogecoin will sustain its bearish trajectory till the end of the year if the lack of investor interest continues.

