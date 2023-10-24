ChainGPT collaborates with CoinMarketCap for $50,000 Airdrop

ChainGPT, the AI infrastructure network for Web3, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with CoinMarketCap to host a $50,000 airdrop of $CGPT tokens.

ChainGPT’s $50,000 Airdrop campaign

From October 23 to November 7, up to 10,000 participants have the opportunity to receive a share of $50,000 worth of $CGPT tokens.

To qualify for the airdrop, participants need to follow a few simple steps. First, follow ChainGPT on Twitter. Next, like and share the promotional post, and finally, complete designated tasks on CoinMarketCap’s airdrop page.

This initiative is strategically designed to achieve two main objectives. It aims to increase the number of active $CGPT token holders, further strengthening the ChainGPT community. Simultaneously, it seeks to stimulate active participation and engagement within the crypto community.

Notably, ChainGPT’s airdrop initiative comes on the heels of several significant achievements. The $CGPT token was recently listed on HTX, a tier-1 exchange formerly known as Huobi. This listing provides broader access to ChainGPT’s native token, increasing its global reach and liquidity.

Additionally, ChainGPT received a Gas Grant from BNB Chain, recognizing the project’s exceptional contributions within the BNB ecosystem. These developments underscore the project’s growing influence in the crypto space.

Upcoming AI trading assistant

ChainGPT is not resting on its laurels. The project is gearing up for the release of its AI trading assistant, which promises to be a game-changer in the cryptocurrency trading landscape. This tool will offer advanced technical analysis for thousands of tokens, real-time price analysis, sentiment analysis, and indicator insights. Cryptocurrency traders will benefit from the power of artificial intelligence to make data-driven decisions in an ever-evolving market.

Ilan Rakhmanov, the CEO of ChainGPT, expressed excitement about the community’s support and these recent milestones. He emphasized that these initiatives play a pivotal role in spreading awareness of ChainGPT’s solutions and the power of AI in the crypto industry. The project’s dedication to innovation and commitment to providing valuable tools and solutions for cryptocurrency traders is unwavering.

October has been a highly productive month for ChainGPT, with the $50,000 airdrop collaboration with CoinMarketCap, the HTX listing, the BNB Chain grant, and the successful OpenFabric IDO, which raised $150,000 in a matter of seconds. ChainGPT continues to position itself as a leader in AI-powered infrastructure for the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 industries, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions.