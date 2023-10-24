Google stock slides as cloud business was a ‘big disappointment’ in Q3

By:
on Oct 24, 2023
Listen
0Shares
  • Google reports solid growth for its third financial quarter.
  • CFRA analyst Angelo Zino discussed its earnings print on CNBC.
  • Google stock lost more than 6.0% in after-hours trading today.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is down more than 6.0% in extended trading even though it reported solid growth on the back of an advertising rebound and continued cost cuts in its third financial quarter.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Ad sales helped in the third quarter

Copy link to section

The tech behemoth reported $59.65 billion in total advertising sales – slightly better than $59.2 billion that experts had forecast and significantly better than $54.5 million a year ago.

YouTube ads in the recently concluded quarter brought in $7.95 billion versus $7.07 billion in 2022. On CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” CFRA analyst Angelo Zino said today:

Digital ad spend landscape is looking a lot healthier. As we go into 2024, there are still catalysts for digital ads: a major election and Olympics. Investors should continue to be excited about that.

CEO Sundar Pichai also revealed on Tuesday that “Shorts” – YouTube’s answer to TikTok now receives about 70 billion views per day versus just over 50 billion at the start of 2023.

Why is Google stock down in after-hours?

Copy link to section

The tech stock is down in after-hours because Google Cloud revenue printed at $8.4 billion.

While that figure represents a whopping 22% annualised growth – it was well below $8.6 billion that analysts had called for. According to Angelo Zino:

The growth rate in the cloud business was a big disappointment. It decelerated [sequentially]. Completely different from what we’re seeing from Microsoft.

Google Cloud swung to $266 million in operating profit in the third quarter versus $440 million loss a year ago. The multinational is currently up 40% year-to-date.

Notable figures in Google’s Q3 earnings release

Copy link to section
  • Earned $19.7 billion versus the year-ago $13.9 billion
  • Per-share earnings also increased from $1.06 to $1.55
  • Total revenue jumped 11% year-on-year to $76.7 billion
  • Consensus was $1.46 a share on $75.96 billion revenue

Google saw traffic acquisition costs of $12.6 billion in its Q3 – roughly in line with expectations. CEO Sundari Pichai also said today in a press release:

We’re continuing to focus on making AI more helpful for everyone; there’s exciting progress and lots more to come.

Ad

Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.

10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Get demo account
Alphabet (GOOGL) USA AI Earnings Reports North America Stock Market Tech World