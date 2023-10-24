Grayscale launches new crypto sector index series

Crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments has announced the launch of a new crypto standards framework dubbed Grayscale Crypto Sectors. Also launched is the FTSE Grayscale Crypto Sector Index Series, a rules-based framework that separates the crypto asset class into five indices represented by the Crayscale Crypto Sectors market.

Grayscale product part of FTSE Russell partnership

Per a press release published today, FTSE Grayscale Crypto Sector Index Series will feature currencies, smart contract platforms, financials, consumer & culture and utilities & services. The indices will cover more than 150 protocols, with quarterly reassessment aimed at reflecting crypto’s dynamic nature.

Grayscale has partnered with FTSE Russell, a LSEG business, to offer this new index series.

The digital asset universe is ever-expanding. Grayscale Crypto Sectors is a new framework designed to set the standard for organizing the crypto asset class.

According to Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, the Crypto Sectors offering is a result of increased demand from investors, with the need to diversify beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum driving this quest. Sonnenshein explained:

“Grayscale Crypto Sectors formalizes our specialized view of the crypto landscape, and we are thrilled to partner with FTSE Russell to make this framework actionable in the form of indices. Together, our brands will bring the rigor of traditional finance to crypto.”

Grayscale and FTSE Rusell will look to unveil tools and structures designed to help investors monitor crypto trends, including themes, risks, and opportunities as part of their investment decision-making process.