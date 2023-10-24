33 state AGs just sued Meta Platforms: find out more

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is paring back gains at writing after a group of 33 attorney generals filed a complaint against it in a federal court.

Here’s why state AGs sued Meta today

The lawsuit alleges that Meta Platforms knowingly designed its social networks to be addictive for the young users. Social comparison on Facebook and Instagram also negatively affects their mental health, as per the AGs.

Support from such a huge, and more importantly, bipartisan group of attorney generals could mean a serious legal challenge for the tech behemoth.

The complaint arrives only a day before Meta Platforms is scheduled to report its quarterly financial results. Consensus is for it to earn $3.57 a share – more than double the figure it reported last year.

The tech stock is currently up more than 150% year-to-date.

What else do they say Meta Platforms does wrong?

On Tuesday, the attorney generals also alleged that Meta Platforms violates COPPA – the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act as it gathers personal data of the users aged 13 and less without proper consent from their parents.

The lawsuit demands an end to harmful practices of the Nasdaq-listed firm on top of penalties as well as restitution.

Today, my office and a nationwide coalition of AGs are suing @Meta for harming kids with its platforms and fueling the youth mental health crisis.



We're going to end Meta's behavior and keep our kids safe online. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xh9icZvUpG — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 24, 2023

Note that it’s not the first time that such a big group of state AGs have come together against Meta Platforms. 48 states and territories in 2020 also sued the California-based company for antitrust reasons.

