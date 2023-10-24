Microsoft is ‘changing rules of the game on gen AI’ after Q1 earnings
- Microsoft Corp reports a strong first quarter as Azure growth accelerates.
- Baird strategist Mortonson discussed its earnings print on Yahoo Finance today.
- Microsoft stock is up roughly 5.0% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) just reported strong results for its first financial quarter. Its shares are up 5.0% in after-hours trading.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Microsoft Azure drove strength in Q1Copy link to section
Investors are particularly cheering upsized growth in Azure.
Microsoft reported a 28% year-on-year growth (constant currency) in that cloud-computing platform versus 25.6% increase expected. Ted Mortonson – a Baird strategist told Yahoo Finance today:
Microsoft is leveraging that cloud revenue on multiple levels. Microsoft controls the enterprise. It’s almost a line item for some Fortune 500 companies’ IT budgets.
Azure OpenAI Service added 7,000 news customers in the recently concluded quarter. Artificial intelligence, as per CFO Amy Hood, resulted in about a 3 percentage points growth in Azure in Q1. She expects the cloud-computing platform to perform stably in the coming quarters.
Microsoft’s guidance for the current quarterCopy link to section
Intelligent Cloud at large brought in $24.3 billion in revenue in the first quarter – up better-than-expected 19% annualised growth. Mortonson added:
This is the death star of tech. They’re operating on all cylinders. They’re swimming out of their traditional lanes. It’s a really impressive product set that will leverage Azure growth going forward.
Other notable figures in the earnings report include a 13% increase in Productivity and Business Processes revenue and a 3.0% increase in More Personal Computing – both comfortably ahead of Street estimates, as per the earnings press release.
Microsoft Corp is now calling for $60.4 billion to $61.4 billion in revenue for its current financial quarter – about a 15% growth that is about in line with analysts at $60.9 billion.
Microsoft’s Q1 financial highlightsCopy link to section
- Earned $22.3 billion versus the year-ago $17.6 billion
- Per-share earnings also climbed from $2.35 to $2.99
- Overall revenue jumped 13% year-on-year to $56.5 billion
- Consensus was $2.65 a share on $54.5 billion revenue
Microsoft was successful in closing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard last week as well.
Is it worth buying Microsoft stock?Copy link to section
On Tuesday, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill recommended that investors “stay long” on Microsoft as it’s delivering double digit growth even though the benefit of its AI investments haven’t even started to materially kick in.
The tech behemoth is slated to begin selling its Copilot AI tool from November 1st. According to Baird’s Mortonson:
Microsoft is changing the rules of the game on Generative AI … they’re rolling out almost 11 Copilot offerings. That’s a major uplift for Microsoft from the enterprise perspective.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.