Supra partners with Google Cloud to deliver fast & reliable price feeds
- Supra collaborates with Google Cloud to scale up its operations.
- Supra will use Google Cloud’s infrastructure to ensure real-time data.
- The partnership will allow developers to create apps with top speed & lower latency.
Decentralized oracle provider Supra has announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud. The partnership will enable the former to use Google Cloud’s infrastructure, including Google Finance, Google Maps, and Google Trends, to deliver fast price feeds in the financial markets.
That will allow Supra to offer decentralized applications (dApps) access to reliable price feeds from different sources, including OTC markets and cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Gate.io, OKX, Kraken, and Coinbase.
That way, dApp developers can design efficient trading platforms that can respond to real-time market fluctuations with low latency. Supra CEO Joshua Tobkin said,
“This partnership will allow us to scale our operations and reach a wider audience of dApp developers. We believe this partnership will help accelerate the adoption of decentralized applications in the financial sector.”G
Further, the collaboration plans to expand its offerings in the future to onboard functionalities such as historical price and order book data. dApps can leverage the features to introduce various tools, including arbitrage and market-making applications.
About Supra
Supra is a renowned blockchain that provides decentralized applications with scalable and secure oracles. It offers dApps access to data from crypto, equities, sports, foreign exchange, weather, and other sources.
The collaboration represents a significant move for Google Cloud and Supra as it will bolster dApp adoption within the financial industry. Also, it will enable more developers to create decentralized applications with lower latencies and top-notch speed.
Supra Token price outlook
SUPRA exhibited an upside stance during this publication. The altcoin benefits from the latest collaboration with Google Cloud and improved market sentiments following Bitcoin’s latest surge to $35K.
The Supra Token gained approximately 4% within the past day to trade at $17.1196. Meanwhile, BTC changed hands at $34,630 at this publication, and seems ready for more upside. Moreover, the fear and green index has turned green, confirming bullish markets.
Extended uptrends by the leading crypto will catalyze surges in the altcoin market, potentially sustaining SUPR’s current momentum.
