Xreal – a Beijing-headquartered firm launched two new AR glasses on Tuesday that it hopes will compete with the Apple Inc and Meta Platforms’ headsets.

Xreal next-gen AR glasses are lightweight

Its glasses are different from their headsets as they are lightweight instead of bulky and are, therefore, easier to wear – something that Xreal is convinced will appeal more to the consumer.

On Tuesday, the Chinese company said its Air 2 will start at $399 and the Air 2 Pro at $449. Peng Jin – its Co-Founder said an interview with CNBC today:

The Air 2 was designed primarily with a focus on improving the comfort while people are using it.

The news arrives about a month after Meta Platforms launched the Quest 3. Apple is also expected to make its Vision Pro available to purchase in the first few months of 2024.

AR headsets market is expected to rebound in 2024

Xreal glasses enable users to experiences the apps, games, or movies on their device on a much larger virtual screen of up to 330-inches.

The augmented reality product was introduced in the United States, the U.K, and select markets in Europe on Tuesday – and will be available to purchase in November.

Xreal used smaller displays in its new AR glasses that make them about 10% lighter versus their predecessors. Its next-gen glasses are “cross platform” unlike competing products from Apple and Meta which Peng Jin described as a “strength” in his interview with CNBC.

The market for augmented reality headsets is expected to rebound next year and grow a little under 50% on a year-over-year basis, as per IDC (International Data Corporation).