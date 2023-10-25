Floki Inu announces a strategic marketing partnership with World Table Tennis

Meme project Floki Inu struggled as competitors such as Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu dominated trends in the marketplace. The altcoin endured bearishness as some recorded double-digit surges. Nevertheless, FLOKI developers continued to build the project, lately announcing an advertisement deal with World Table Tennis (WTT).

Floki partners with World Table Tennis

Floki has strategically collaborated with World Table Tennis, allowing the former to advertise itself during the Frankfurt 2023 WTT Champions. Meanwhile, FLOKI and its upcoming sister coin will enjoy remarkable marketing, reaching around 120 million potential fans in over 180 countries.

The team will launch the project’s sister coin on 27 October 2023, and the partnership will be bullish for the new token.

“In essence, our new token would be exposed to an estimated 120 million unique viewers across 574 broadcast and digital houses with an estimated media value of… a little over $10 million. The kind of exposure which is extremely rare in crypto for a new token.”

Further, the team will discuss details of the new token, including the name, market cap, contact address, and ticker, on October 26 2023.

Floki price analysis

Meanwhile, Floki’s price didn’t reflect the positive developments, with the altcoin plunging by 6.77% within 24 hours. It traded at $0.00002457 at press time.

FLOKI 1-day chart on coinmarketcap

Nevertheless, FLOKI maintained uptrends in the last seven days and the previous month, gaining around 40% and 60%, respectively.

Floki Inu’s price movements following the latest partnership deal show how advertising stories have less impact on the markets. For instance, similar narratives dominated the space during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but no one seemed to buy cryptocurrencies during the matches.

However, the latest partnership shows Floki’s dedication to reaching the global audience and desire to grow their project.