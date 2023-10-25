Shell is cutting jobs in its clean energy division
- Shell reveals plans of cutting 200 jobs in its low-carbon solutions business.
- The energy giant is scheduled to report its quarterly results on November 2nd.
- Shell stock is currently up more than 20% versus its year-to-date low.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Shell PLC (LON: SHEL) just announced plans of cutting 200 jobs in its clean energy division. The stock is up 1.0% at writing.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Shell will review more roles next year as wellCopy link to section
The energy giant said it will execute the announced layoff in 2024.
Some of these roles, as per the British multinational, will be accommodated in its other businesses. Shell does, however, intend to review another 130 roles throughout the coming year as well.
The announcement arrives only days before the London-listed firm is scheduled to report its Q3 financial results. Consensus is for it to earn $1.85 a share this quarter versus $2.58 per share a year ago.
Shell stock is currently up more than 20% versus its year-to-date low and pays a rather lucrative dividend yield of 4.20% at writing.
Shell to invest billions into low-carbon solutionsCopy link to section
Wael Sawan – the Chief Executive of Shell PLC has immense confidence in the company’s ability to decarbonise moving forward.
The oil and gas behemoth did confirm on Wednesday that it will invest up to $15 billion into low-carbon solutions over the next two years as part of its commitment to “net-zero emissions” by 2050.
Shell did announce recently, though, that it plans on maintaining oil production at current levels through the end of this decade. It also failed this month to win part of the $7.0 billion in federal funding aimed to producing hydrogen energy.
Still, Wall Street currently has a consensus “buy” rating on this energy stock.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.