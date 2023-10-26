Arbitrum (ARB)’s ecosystem developments & metrics indicate continued uptrends
- Arbitrum’s metrics and price action over the past week confirm bullishness for the alt.
- The Arbitrum team announced CelestiaOrg integration, making their infrastructure accessible for Orbit chains.
- ARB’s Weighted Sentiment and Social Dominance displayed impressive recovery, confirming solid upsides.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
The Arbitrum project has made waves in the crypto market lately, with the project emerging as the layer2 protocol with the most liquidity. ARB gained more than 25% within the past week and 10.12% in the last day to hover at $0.9748.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Furthermore, the project shared a crucial announcement with its community on October 25. According to the X post, the network integrated CelestiaOrg, making their technology accessible for Orbit chains.
Moreover, the integration will enable developers to create Orbit Chains that use CelestiaOrg’s medium DA layer seamlessly.
Besides the ecosystem developments, Arbitrum showed optimistic metrics. For instance, Santiment observed that the alt noted recoveries in Social Dominance and Weighted Sentiment, confirming investor faith in ARB.
Also, the crypto recorded remarkable volume over the past two days, with the metric hitting 3-month highs of 420.48 million on October 24. High volume amidst upside price movements showed players were trading ARB. Nonetheless, its volume dipped to 244.47 million during this publication.
Arbitrum’s potential bullishnessCopy link to section
ARB’s price signals confirm possible uptrends for the altcoin. The altcoin has maintained uptrends since its opening price. Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence moved past the zero line, with the MACD line fluctuating beyond the signal line to highlight massive bullishness.
Further, the Relative Strength Index displayed enormous buying momentum, reading 62.73. the RSI noted a slight dip at this writing, confirming steady buying actions in the coming days.
Also, the broad crypto market supports Arbitrum’s optimism. Bitcoin has extended its upside, gaining 1.93% within the past day to trade at $34,551. Furthermore, the leading crypto seems ready to skyrocket higher as the fear and greed index soared to 71.
Further, analysts trust a broad-based bullish rally is a matter of when. Significant surges in the crypto sector will see Arbitrum extending its current upside journey.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.