HSBC share price forms a worrying chart pattern ahead of earnings

HSBC (LON: HSBA) share price has pulled back in the past few weeks as investors remain concerned about its exposure to China. After peaking at 664p earlier this month, the stock has plunged by more than 7.57% to 615p. Still, it is one of the best-performing UK banks this year, after it jumped by over 23% from the lowest point in March and by 50% from its 2022 low.

Standard Chartered warning

HSBC is a global banking corporation with over $3 trillion in assets. Unlike companies like Barclays and Lloyds, HSBC makes most of its money in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

HSBC has come under intense pressure in the past few months because of its exposure to the Chinese market. Recently, there are concerns that China is not growing as fast as what analysts were expecting.

Most importantly, the real estate sector, which has always supported the economy is imploding. Companies like Evergrande and Country Garden are on life support. Therefore, there are concerns that their implosion will hurt banks with China’s exposure like HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered confirmed that the sector is having an impact on its business. In a report, the firm said that its credit impairment in China jumped by 62% YoY to $294 million in the third quarter.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that HSBC has been hit by the collapse of the sector. We will get a glimpse of its exposure on October 30th when the company will publish its financial results.

The most recent consensus figures show that analysts expect the company’s net interest income (NII) will be $9.2 billion while other income will be $7 billion. Like other banks, the company is benefiting from the rising interest rates in the UK and other key markets.

Analysts also expect that its operating expenses were over $7.7 billion while its profits attributable to shareholders jumped to $5.7 billion.

HSBC share price forecast

HSBC chart by TradingView

The daily chart shows that the HSBC stock price was in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. This rebound happened as the company continued its restructuring process that saw it exit some of its least profitable markets like Canada.

The stock remains above the ascending trendline that connects the lowest levels since March 20th. It has also formed what looks like a double-top pattern, which is usually a bearish sign.

The neckline of this pattern is at 578p, the lowest level in September. The stock has also flipped the important support at 618.5p into a resistance point. Therefore, the outlook for the stock is bearish, with the next reference level to watch being at 578p.