Shiba Memu in focus as Pomp reiterates bullish view on Bitcoin

Anthony Pompliano – the Founder of Pomp Investments remains super bullish on Bitcoin even though it has already surged sharply in recent weeks to hit the $35,000 level.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Pompliano’s bull view on Bitcoin

Copy link to section

The millionaire investor sees BTC as the “most disciplined central bank in the world”.

He’s convinced that the cryptocurrency is quite indifferent to geopolitical events. Bitcoin tends to explosively grow in bullish markets – a trend that Pompliano told CNBC in a recent interview is unlikely to change any time soon.

Global demand for the cryptocurrency will remain intact even if the U.S. government moves to ban Bitcoin, he added. Pompliano is positive on the possibility that the Securities & Exchange Commission will soon greenlight a Spot Bitcoin ETF particularly because the likes of BlackRock are pushing for it.

Moreover, higher rates, as per Anthony Pompliano, are only temporary and the world’s largest cryptocurrency will further benefit once the Federal Reserve switches to leniency in the monetary policy.

Simply put, the American entrepreneur sees a big future for Bitcoin – which will likely be a meaningful catalyst for other token as well, including the likes of Shiba Memu, considering that BTC is pretty much a torchbearer of the crypto market.

Shiba Memu relies on artificial intelligence

Copy link to section

So, we have already established that Shiba Memu is a crypto name. What makes it even more interesting, though, is that this up-and-coming project does also have expose you to artificial intelligence.

According to the White Paper on its website, Shiba Memu can use artificial intelligence to create promotional content that is then automatically distributed all over the internet – thanks again to AI.

That is why it describes itself as a “marketing powerhouse” that is just as productive or efficient as a hundred marketing agencies put together.

Now for the crypto part of this story, all that it stands for is powered by its native meme coin “SHMU” that is currently going for $0.0365 in the ongoing pre-sale.

Another fun fact – the price of the Shiba Memu coin increases once every 24 hours – the next of which is expected in two hours from now.

SHMU will benefit from the upcoming AI dashboard

Copy link to section

Note that SHMU is a meme coin at its core. That’s a market which was worth about $20 billion at the end of last year versus not even a dime at the start of the pandemic.

So, other than the artificial intelligence market that Statista forecasts will hit $2.0 trillion by 2030 – about a tenfold increase from now – investing in Shiba Memu positions you to benefit from rapid growth in the meme coin market as well.

After the pre-sale, SHMU will find its way to prominent crypto exchanges that tends to a catalyst for price appreciation as it essentially increases access to a crypto coin and by extension its demand.

Shiba Memu will soon launch an AI dashboard that is expected to broaden the utility of its meme coin as well. For more details, visit the project website here.

Bitcoin tailwinds may help Shiba Memu

Copy link to section

Lastly, as Anthony Pompliano forecasts, Bitcoin will likely rally further moving forward on the back of not one but a whole bunch of tailwinds that are expected to realize one after another.

The SEC last week decided that it won’t appeal a previous court ruling that said it lacked adequate reason to not let Grayscale transform its bitcoin trust into a bitcoin ETF.

It was again a huge win for the crypto market as it pushed the U.S. closer to its first Spot Bitcoin ETF that influential investor Cathie Wood says could push the price of a Bitcoin well above $1.0 million over the next ten years as it continues to drive institutional money into the cryptocurrency.

As mentioned earlier, if the BTC does indeed rally that aggressively, it is conceivable that its peers like Shiba Memu (SHMU) will benefit from its far-reaching ripples as well.

You can visit the Shiba Memu website to find out more about how to invest in SHMU in simple steps.