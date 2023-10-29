Altcoins calm as Bitcoin displays stability – What next after Fed meeting?

Bitcoin holds at the $34K value region on the last weekend before the Federal meeting scheduled for 31 October and 1 November 2023. Meanwhile, Fed Chair’s comment on the United States economic outlook would likely impact stock and crypto prices.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled for October 31 and November 1, 2023.



The outcome could impact stock prices and #Bitcoin (BTC) price.



Key focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech regarding the US economic outlook. pic.twitter.com/P9BTsoAx05 — Yassine Reghai (@reghai_yassine) October 28, 2023

Potential rate hike pause and crypto reactions

Copy link to section

The financial world seems to approach the Federal week in a more relaxed way compared to previous conferences. While market players remain confident the Fed will introduce a rate hike ceiling during the next FOMC meeting, chances of rate increases in the 13 December 2023 meeting leaves room for past warnings by the Federal officials.

Garry Gensler had warned that most central banks prefer more rate surges if necessary, depending on the updated unemployment and inflation data.

Meantime, the PCE data shows inflation weakening as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten. Developments like credit tightening and balance sheet narrowing lead to outcomes similar to rate hikes. That supports the narrative of the rate ceiling on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrencies outlook

Copy link to section

The FedWatch Tool cancels the expectations that the Federal Reserve will shift its rate target during the upcoming FOMC conference. Nonetheless, a 0.25% hike is probable. Thus, hints of rate hikes for the upcoming Fed sessions by Powell might catalyze price reactions in Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin traded at $34,102 during this press time, gaining 0.08% and over 13% within the last 24 hours and week, respectively. Meanwhile, players seem not used to BTC’s current prices as the crypto’s swift move past $31K and $31.8K resistances surprised many.

Bitcoin gained more than 20% in October, and it remains crucial to see how the bellwether crypto interacts with the $35K resistance next week.