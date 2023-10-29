FLOKI staking surpasses $41.35M in TVL as crypto market turns green
- FLOKI attracts attention, with over 12% of tokens removed from the circulating supply.
- That comes as the crypto market displays a bullish outlook.
- FLOKI remains poised for impressive rallies.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
The memecoin FLOKI stakers have locked assets worth over $41.35 million in total value locked (TVL). That came within 48 hours after the project launched the staking program. That meant diminishing Floki Inu’s supply by 12% for the foreseeable future.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Meanwhile, that will reduce the coins from circulation for up to four years. The scarcity can trigger surged demand for FLOKI cryptos, resulting in solid price surges.
FLOKI’s staking surge comes as crypto players remain confident about the market following the latest upswings. Most assets saw solid rallies within the past seven days, with Bitcoin and Ethereum soaring 14.37% and 9.42% within that timeframe, respectively.
Bitcoin exhibited a bullish outlook during this publication, changing hands at $34,212.89 after a 0.12% surge over the last 24 hours.
FLOKI price outlookCopy link to section
Floki changed hands at $0.00003542 as the altcoin market remained calm into the Federal Reserve week. The meme token dropped 4.61% over the past day, but last week’s 40% upswing keeps the FLOKI price afloat.
Nonetheless, FLOKI’s upcoming performance will likely mirror Bitcoin and the overall market movements. The leading crypto by value displayed stability at the $34K vicinity, showing potential for further upticks.
Cryptocurrency analysts trust BTC will extend its upsides to new highs, citing potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC. Morgan Creek Capital CEO believes such an event will see over $300 billion following into the leading crypto, triggering massive rallies to $200K – $300K.
FLOKI will likely skyrocket to new highs amidst a broad-based rally. Also, the meme token team focuses on expansion. Recently, the project announced a strategic marketing deal with World Table Tennis.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.