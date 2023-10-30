Avalanche’s browser Snowtrace ceases operations with a tight deadline

Crypto project Avalanche made headlines on Monday following a notable announcement to its community. The developments indicate that Avalanche’s blockchain explorer will end its operations on November 30.

On the morning of October 30, 2023, the crypto community discovered that SnowTrace, the leading Avalanche blockchain explorer tool developed by Etherscan, posted an attached notice on the website that they would stop operating from 07:00 AM on the 30th. /11 (Vietnam time).… pic.twitter.com/m7isRzBDQf — Forward Robin (@ForwardRob37930) October 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Snowtrace users should download their contract verification data, private keys, and name tags before the deadline. That means a tight deadline for users to search for an alternative platform within the next 30 days.

Snowtrace end services at the end of November

The news of Avalanche’s browser ending its services on 30 November triggered a stir within the community. Snowtrace is an AVAX C-chain browser designed by developers of the well-known Etherscan explorer.

Meanwhile, the decision surprised many while triggering speculations and various questions among individuals who use Snowtrace for blockchain undertakings. Some believe the AVAX team might abandon the platform.

Nonetheless, Ava Labs’ Phillip Liu Jr. emphasized that the crypto project will implement a new and progressive solution. That reduced user worries, whereas some enthusiasts await more clarity.

What next for users

The 30 November deadline remains tight as individuals who depend on Snowtrace need to look for an alternative solution promptly. Failure to download private keys, contract verification info, and name tags before the deactivation might mean data loss for users.

While Avalanche’s future remains uncertain as far as blockchain browser is concerned, users can expect an advanced solution, leading to an enhanced experience for AVAX enthusiasts. Nevertheless, Snowtrace fans should prepare for service disruption while securing their sensitive data.

Avalanche gained more than 2.60% following the latest news, changing hands at $11.21 at press time. Also, its volume gained 12.24% within the past day to $164.59 million.

AXAX 24hr chart on Coinmarketcap

The altcoin gained nearly 10% over the last seven days as bulls dominated the crypto world. As I wrote here, this week remains crucial for the market’s trajectory due to the upcoming Federal meeting.