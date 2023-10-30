PEPE leads meme recoveries as Shiba Memu raises $4.1M with presale countdown in hours

As the price of Bitcoin breached the $30,000 level, optimism crawled back on cryptocurrencies. While gains are widespread across the sector, meme cryptocurrencies have been the biggest beneficiaries. Shiba Memu, an upcoming meme token, has attracted investors ahead of its debut. With over $4.1 million raised, Shiba Memu is arguably one of the best presales of 2023. Investors now have hours to buy the token before the presale closes.

Improved meme sentiment causes widespread gains

Leading the meme resurgence is PEPE, a crypto token that saw over 10,000% gains after launch this year. With an increase of 57% in the past week, PEPE is the leading gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin, the leading meme token by market cap, has recorded over 8% gains. Shiba Inu is up by double digits. Floki Inu, another meme cryptocurrency, is up by 41% in the past week.

The gains in meme tokens are expected to continue, according to market parameters. The Fear and Greed Index, which assesses the market sentiment, is currently at 68, a “greed” zone. This shows the appetite for meme tokens is strong and could continue boosting token prices.

The return of a positive sentiment is a plus for launching meme projects like Shiba Memu. The sentiment boosts speculations around Shiba Memu and could provide the initial boost after listing.

About Shiba Memu

Shiba Memu is an ambitious meme crypto project that aims to fuse blockchain and artificial intelligence. The AI angle has been attractive as the technology is expected to make Shiba Memu sustainable. The sustainability focus is a crucial differentiator for Shiba Memu from its low-utility peers.

The project uses AI to self-market itself on online platforms. Shiba Memu can write its own PR copy and launch marketing strategies based on the existing sentiment. The project also learns all the time, capitalising on the latest in creative marketing to gain traction.

The AI is also a social tool for Shiba Memu and its community. The project features an AI dashboard where users can interact with it. They can ask the AI questions and get feedback and real-time updates on marketing activities. The high engagement creates a loyal community for Shiba Memu and helps its price discovery.

The Shiba Memu presale and price prediction

Shiba Memu had a highly unique and successful presale. With a starting price of $0.011125, Shiba Memu is now valued at $0.037450. The persistent price increases have been due to the project’s tokenomics. The tokenomics allow SHMU to increase every day at 6 PM GMT. Investors who bought the token early will receive higher-valued tokens.

The price increases of Shiba Memu give the token a meme vibe. Predictably, investors expect Shiba Memu to rise by up to 10x once listed on exchanges. The listing will start in Q4 2023, meaning that Shiba Memu could end the year at above $0.3.

While the prediction is speculative, it is realistic based on the demand Shiba Memu has attracted. Meme peers like PEPE have also hit a similar milestone, making the case scenario attainable. In the future, SHMU gains could be more than 10x as it unlocks value through other features like staking.

Should you buy Shiba Memu today?

Shiba Memu is on its last day of presale. From there, the token is set for listing on exchanges. Historical trends show tokens unlock demand and experience high speculation immediately after listing.

Investors seeking to capitalise on the initial price movement of Shiba Memu can buy the token now. This allows them to benefit from market speculation and make maximum gains when SHMU debuts.