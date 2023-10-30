Pinterest stock up 13% in after-hours: what happened?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) jumped 13% in extended hours today after reporting market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter on a pick up in advertising.

Pinterest stock up on encouraging outlook

Shareholders also seem to be cheering the strong guidance.

The social media and image sharing company is now calling for $982 million in revenue for its current financial quarter. In comparison, analysts were at $978 million. Bill Ready – the Chief Executive of Pinterest said in a press release on Monday:

As we lean into Pinterest’s unique differentiators as a visual search, discovery, and shopping platform, we’re finding our best product market fit in years.

He also confirmed on the earnings call that the New York listed firm had so far shown resilience in the face of economic headwinds related to the Israel-Hamas war. Pinterest stock is now up 40% versus its year-to-date low.

Notable figures in Pinterest Q3 earnings release

Earned $6.73 million that translates to a penny per share

Had $65.2 million of loss last year (10 cents per share)

Adjusted EPS printed at 28 cents as per the press release

Revenue went up 11% year-over-year to $684.6 million

Consensus was 21 cents a share on $744 million revenue

Pinterest ended its recent quarter with 482 million monthly active users (MAUs) globally – up 8.0% versus last year. CEO Ready added in the press release:

We continued to accelerate in Q3. We’re driving strong revenue performance, robust global MAU growth, and substantial margin expansion. Our users are engaging deeply, and we’re delivering better results for advertisers.

