XRP price analysis as Whales move over 77 million tokens
- Wealthy XRP investors have moved assets worth over $40M.
- The transfer has triggered price surge speculations within the community.
- XRP seems primed for impressive price rallies.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
The latest notable transactions within the cryptocurrency market saw whales transferring XRP tokens worth more than $40 million (more than 77 million coins) within two exchanges.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
One transaction saw the investor moving 50 million tokens, worth approximately $27.6 million, from Crypto.com to an identified wallet.
Also, Whale Alert revealed a similar massive transaction, where an investor transferred XRP worth over $14.82 million (around 26.7 million tokens) from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp.
A rally on the horizon?Copy link to section
The recent move by XRP whales triggered various speculations within the cryptocurrency community.
While the crypto market isn’t new to massive transfers by participants, whales moving tokens out of exchanges signal that they presser holding the cryptos for potential returns. Thus, the current XRP move by wealth investors highlights a bullish future for the altcoin.
XRP price outlookCopy link to section
Ripple’s token changed hands at $0.5581 at press time, following a 0.93% 24-hour increase. Also, XRP’s daily trading volume jumped over 55% to $861,272,114. The crypto exhibits optimistic market stats, with its live market capitalization soaring over 0.95% within the past day to $29,891,548.
XRP gained 5.12% within the previous seven days. Analysts remain confident about the alt’s future trajectory. For instance, some trust the coin can surge 140% if it wins the battle with the SEC.
Meanwhile, the Ripple team remains confident about defeating the securities regulator, considering the latest developments. Further, the cryptocurrency market seems ready for a massive bull run, which will see altcoins like XRP exploding to record highs.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.