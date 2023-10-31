dYdX Foundation’s dYdX Chain Mainnet live, bridging and staking now available

Two days after dYdX Trading Inc. announced the release of the dYdX Chain open-source software, the dYdX Operations subDAO officially initiated the mainnet genesis of the dYdX Chain on October 26, 2023. This marked a pivotal moment in the project’s development, with Genesis Validators participating in the creation of the first block.

This milestone opens new avenues for users to engage with the dYdX platform and its native token, DYDX.

Bridging EthDYDX to dYdX Chain DYDX

Following the mainnet launch, the dYdX Operations subDAO wasted no time in making strides towards expanded utility for the DYDX token. On October 30, 2023, they deployed a Bridge User Interface, enabling users to bridge their ethDYDX tokens from Ethereum to the dYdX Chain.

To perform this conversion, users can visit the bridge.dydx.trade website, where they will find a user-friendly platform to facilitate the transition. This essential feature not only broadens the use cases for DYDX but also enhances the interoperability of the dYdX ecosystem.

The road ahead: Alpha and Beta stages

The dYdX Chain is in its Post-Genesis phase, which comprises two key stages: Alpha and Beta.

In the Alpha stage, the primary focus is on bolstering the network’s stability and security. A crucial element in achieving this is the staking of DYDX tokens with dYdX Chain Validators. The more tokens are staked across various Validators, the greater the network’s security against coordinated attacks, ensuring the reliability of consensus decisions.

As confirmed by the founder of dYdX, the launch of the dYdX Chain network spanned a massive number of companies in addition to the dYdX Trading Inc., dYdX Foundation, and dYdX Ops subDAO.



Transitioning from Alpha to Beta hinges on several factors, including performance metrics and a successful dYdX Chain governance vote. The Beta stage is anticipated to unlock limited trading functionality, bringing the ecosystem closer to a fully operational dYdX Chain.

During the Beta stage, the dYdX Operations subDAO plans to make the protocol front-end and indexer operations accessible to the public, fostering wider participation in the dYdX ecosystem.