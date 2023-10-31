Everlodge surges into the limelight, Quant and Cardano investors seek higher returns

Everlodge (ELDG) has surged into the limelight lately, attracting players with stakes in tokens such as Quant (QNT) and Cardano (ADA). These seasoned investors are no strangers to innovation, having backed the former’s game-changing interoperability solutions and ADA’s Haskell language.

So, what is it about Everlodge that makes it lucrative for cryptocurrency investors? Let’s review the details.

Everlodge (ELDG): A verifiable digital real-estate project

At its core, Everlodge offers a compelling proposition: democratizing luxury real estate. The dream of owning a fraction of a multi-million-dollar property, once the privilege of the ultra-rich, is being brought to the masses.

Investors can get a slice of this pie for as low as $100, a concept likely to resonates with Cardano enthusiasts who’ve championed a decentralized and inclusive financial system.

Integrating NFT technology is another factor drawing in Quant enthusiasts. Everlodge’s initiative to convert property details into non-fungible tokens means assets aren’t only tangible, but also verifiable and tradable digitally.

This melding of real-world assets with blockchain’s verifiable nature is the sort of innovative blending Quant backers appreciate, given the coin’s focus on creating seamless interoperability between diverse systems.

But it isn’t just about owning luxury assets. Everlodge’s Launchpad is shaping the future of real estate funding. It’s an arena where property projects meet investors, a synthesis that promises both high returns and the thrill of being part of pioneering ventures.

The ELDG token, intrinsic to the Everlodge ecosystem, is the passport to discounts on properties, staking rewards, project membership, and more. Investors can now buy the token for just $0.023 during the sixth presale phase. However, this price has the potential to skyrocket as more investors join the fray.

As Everlodge continues its ascent, it’s evident that its allure isn’t just its innovative model but also its potential to yield substantial returns. Analysts have already shown confidence in the project, most recently predicting a 50-fold increase in the ELDG token’s value in 2024.

Quant (QNT): Measuring optimism against market realities

Quant has earned its reputation for developing distributed ledger technology solutions tailored for enterprises. Its footprint in the financial sector is expanding, especially with recent collaborations with prominent banking entities.

The UK🇬🇧 has chosen @quant_network as its #CBDC partner- Others will follow its lead as world currency digitisation IS inevitable. In readiness @gverdian is already working with the @BIS_org who is the central bank of central banks to ensure they all play nicely together 🍿🚀🚀 https://t.co/wa7Ad33idr — Lugs (@Lugs007L) September 10, 2023

Yet, its price narrative tells a different story. Quant’s has fluctuated between $90 and $150 for the past six months despite some positive news. This consolidation phase has caught the attention of QNT community,. While some market pundits remain optimistic about the platform’s strategic alliances and expected demand, others remain skeptical.

Projections from certain experts hint at a potential surge targeting the $230 milestone by the close of 2023. But, this forecast should be approached with measured optimism. A drop below the psychological $100 mark is crucial as it can catalyze dips toward the $50 support zone.

Given this landscape, it’s understandable why the allure of Everlodge might sway a segment of Quant aficionados. As QNT consolidates, the ELDG token moves higher, offering a hedge against uncertainty.

Cardano (ADA): Critical support levels and the shift to Everlodge (ELDG)

Cardano is known for its scholarly approach to blockchain technology, driven by a team of elite developers and engineers. Charles Hoskinson founded the project and maintains a close relationship with the community, clarifying any information related to Cardano.

Meanwhile, ADA’s current value of $0.2483 contrasts with its 2021 peak of $3.09. The token has dropped over 30% in the past two months, falling short of its high ambitions.

Despite forging noteworthy strategic alignments in Africa, Cardano’s Total Value Locked (TVL) rests at a humble $204 million, a figure that is dwarfed by Ethereum’s colossal $21 billion TVL. Even Avalanche overshadows ADA’s market presence with a total value locked of $400.

ADA TVL chart on DeFiLlama

There is much optimism surrounding Cardano’s potential as a pioneering platform, but debates about its current valuation are intensifying as it flaunts an $8 billion market cap. Despite having a lower total value locked (TVL) than its competitors, Cardano’s market cap is 5-10 times higher than that of its peer projects.

Several Cardano supporters are investing in the Everlodge presale to grab discounted tokens before the price rises again. However, some are closely monitoring the critical $0.25 support level. If it breaks, ADA could drop to $0.15.