Pyth Network unveils retrospective airdrop for users across 27 blockchains

Pyth Network (PYTH) has announced a retrospective airdrop program targeted at eligible users of more than 200 decentralised applications (dApps) cutting across 27 blockchains.

The program will see the team airdrop 6% of the total supply of PYTH tokens to over 75,000 wallets, according to details shared on November 1.

Eligible dApp users are across 27 blockchains

According to a blog post by the Pyth Network team, the cross-chain airdrop program looks to reward the oracle ecosystem’s community based on their on-chain activity.

Eligibility has been expanded to users of Pyth Network dApps on 27 blockchain, including Ethereum, Solana, Aptos, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, Optimism, zkSync, Sui, and Cosmos. The team stated:

“This is the largest cross-chain, usage-oriented airdrop program we know of in Web3 and DeFi. Over 75,000 wallets will be eligible to receive PYTH Tokens based on their on-chain activity across 27 blockchains and over 200 decentralized applications.”

Apart from the DeFi users across highlighted ecosystems, those eligible for the airdrop will be community members with any of the given official Discord roles and those holding official Pyth Network NFTs.

Community members deemed to have outperformed in their role with the Pyth Network Ambassador Program are also earmarked for the airdrop.

When is the PYTH airdrop?

Per details in the blog post, the date when airdrop allocations can be claimed will be announced. However, with the program backwards-looking, snapshots for on-chain and social activity are complete. Users can only check for eligibility via the project’s airdrop webpage as well as connect their wallets.

The community is however advised to “be wary of potential scams.”

We strongly advise readers to take precautions and be wary of potential scams. — Pyth Network 🔮 (@PythNetwork) November 1, 2023

PYTH is a Solana Program Library (SPL) standard token and native to Solana. The airdrop will account for 6% of Pyth Network’s total supply, meaning participants will get a distribution of 600 million PYTH.

Among these, dApps are set to get 100 million PYTH, DeFi participants eligible from on-chain activity will have 200 million PYTH and “active” community members 10 million PYTH.