Solana price prediction as Shiba Memu presale price hits 0.037900 USDT

Solana (SOL) continues to shine as one of the strongest contenders in the last quarter of 2023, while the meme token Shiba Memu (SHMU) emerges as an intriguing player.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

With the presale price of SHMU hitting 0.037900 USDT, investors are eyeing these two digital assets with great anticipation.

Solana’s impressive performance

Copy link to section

Solana’s journey in 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable competing with the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin (BTC) made a splash, surging above $30,000 and achieving a new yearly high at $35,000. However, Bitcoin took a breather, consolidating its gains above $34,000.

In contrast, Solana stood strong against negative sentiments, which had been calling for a correction since it surpassed the $30 mark. Notably, not even reports of the embattled crypto exchange FTX moving millions of funds in SOL and other tokens could halt Solana’s rally.

SOL price prediction

Copy link to section

Solana’s impressive price movement has positioned it close to a critical resistance level at $40. As a testament to its resilience, the cryptocurrency has successfully overcome various resistance levels, including $25, $28, $30, and most recently, $35.

The MA crossing and MACD indicators further underscore SOL’s bullish potential. While there were hints of a potential reversal below $30, the RSI bounced back to 70, reinforcing the bullish sentiment and encouraging traders to maintain their buy positions.

A significant contributor to Solana’s robust performance is the presence of a golden cross, which occurred when the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed above the 200-day EMA on October 22. This event is regarded as a strong validation of the ongoing uptrend.

The last time Solana experienced such a bullish cross was in 2021, marking the beginning of the previous Bull Run. This Bull Run saw SOL reaching a new all-time high at $260 in November of the same year. Consequently, historical data suggests that Solana might be poised for another remarkable rally.

However, it’s essential to consider the potential for a pullback to around $30 before SOL launches into a larger breakout above $40. Traders should also keep an eye on the potential resistance at $38.5, which could temporarily impede the breakout. Should Solana break above $40, the path to $50 appears relatively smooth, with a minor delay expected in the range between $45 and $46.

Shiba Memu: the meme token contending with the likes of Solana

Copy link to section

In the midst of Solana’s impressive performance, Shiba Memu (SHMU) emerges as a unique and intriguing player in the world of meme tokens. The presale price of SHMU stands at 0.037900 USDT, attracting the attention of investors.

Shiba Memu sets itself apart by harnessing self-sufficient marketing capabilities powered by AI technology. Unlike other meme tokens that rely on human teams for marketing efforts, SHMU is designed to create its own marketing strategies, write its own PR, and promote itself across relevant forums and social networks.

This “kick-ass dog robot meme genius” operates tirelessly, watching the cryptocurrency space around the clock, finding the best work in creative advertising, and enhancing it. Its AI technology allows it to generate a vast amount of content, which is then distributed through press releases and marketing materials. This content is shared on forums and social media platforms to maximize its reach and impact.

Furthermore, Shiba Memu enables direct engagement with users through a robotastic dashboard. Users can interact with the AI, provide feedback, make suggestions, and ask questions, creating a unique and interactive experience.

The presale of SHMU is currently underway, and with its self-sufficient marketing capabilities, the token is poised to make waves in the cryptocurrency market. Investors are looking forward to its future potential and the returns it may offer.

Conclusion

Copy link to section

As both Solana and Shiba Memu continue to attract attention, investors are closely monitoring their movements and anticipating what the future may hold for these digital assets.

Solana’s strong performance and bullish outlook make it a top contender in the cryptocurrency market, with the potential for further price gains. Shiba Memu’s unique approach to meme tokens, driven by AI technology, adds an interesting dimension to the presale market.