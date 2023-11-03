Chiliz announces 25 new partners who will join the SportFi ecosystem

The sports blockchain Chiliz published an announcement yesterday, November 2, detailing 25 new partnerships that will bring new entities to its SportFi ecosystem.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Chiliz aims to create an ecosystem where decentralization and sport can mix and produce new experiences and products for sports fans. The announcement was also shared on X by the CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, Alexandre Dreyfus.

Speaking of the new partnerships, Dreyfus said that the SportFi ecosystem is growing every day and that the project’s devs now have access to leading tools, such as WalletConnect, Magic Labs, and Privy.io.

Breaking: @chiliz announces 25 partners integrated to Chiliz Chain. The #SportFi ecosystem is growing everyday. Let's list below all all of the partners.https://t.co/JyR0CBcsGZ pic.twitter.com/wmsfvpWoQb — Alexandre Dreyfus 🇹🇷 (@alex_dreyfus) November 2, 2023

Chiliz believes that blockchain technology has the potential to transform sports into valuable, tradable digital assets. As such, it can also create a new paradigm of interaction between sports entities and their respective communities.

However, the announcement states that SportFi is more than just a concept — it is a thriving ecosystem that can open up new transformative avenues for sports rights holders, allowing them to leverage intellectual properties in unique ways.

The broader Chiliz ecosystem

Copy link to section

Chiliz then went on to introduce its ecosystem list, splitting it into several categories depending on the types of projects that are included. The first category includes Fan Tokens, which consist of:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Juventus Fan Token (JUV) AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Atletico Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Napoli Fan Token (NAP)

And 70 others, according to the announcement. The statement then moved on to list infrastructure projects, including the likes of Thirdweb, Pyth, Moralis, ANKR, Tatum, Magic Link, Rarible, Tokenproof, Biconomy, WalletConnect, and Chainalysis.

The next category included fan or community apps, where the project referenced Lillius, FanFest, Blockasset, Utility, Football at AlphaVerse, Tickle, PlayGaller, LiveLike, TopGoal, Alphaday, Stars League, Legend, Abrakadabra Game, as well as Socios.com itself.

The statement then listed several other categories such as marketplaces (Binance, BitGet, ChilizX, OKX, BTCTurk, Paribu, Rarible, Coinone), Custody projects (Coin98, BitGet Wallet, Onto Wallet, Magic Link, Fireblocks, Privy, Cobo), DeFi protocols (PepperSwap, LENX), and Validators (Ankr, InfStones, Meria, Paribu, and Luganodes).

It seems clear that the Chiliz Chain is becoming the blockchain world’s primary hub for sports brands interested in the Web3 sector.

More than that, the project is also open to accepting builders willing to explore new innovative ways to pioneer SportFi apps. There are over 80 fan tokens, as mentioned above, which tend to see 400% greater daily volume than the global NF market.

Now, these tokens can be exchanged on numerous partnering exchanges. Not to mention numerous community apps, DeFi lending solutions, DEXes, and custodial solutions.

In short, the ecosystem has something for everyone, and it will only continue to grow further from here.