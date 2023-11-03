Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in FTX fraud trial, faces decades prison-time

In a significant legal development that could have far-reaching consequences for the cryptocurrency industry, Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of FTX, has been found guilty of all charges in the FTX trial that started on October 3.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The verdict, delivered by a jury of nine women and three men, includes convictions on two counts of wire fraud, four counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

SBF’s verdict highlights and legal implications

Copy link to section

The verdict was reached after less than five hours of deliberation, capping a high-stakes trial closely watched by investors, regulators, and the cryptocurrency community. It marks a stunning fall from grace for the once-prominent cryptocurrency exchange CEO, whose net worth was estimated in the tens of billions at its peak.

Bankman-Fried’s sentencing is scheduled for March 28, and he could potentially face decades in prison.

Bankman-Fried’s legal troubles began in December when he was arrested and charged with defrauding FTX investors and customers, as well as Alameda Research’s lenders. SBF resigned from the FTX crypto exchange when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2022.

Throughout the trial, he maintained his innocence, stating that he had not defrauded anyone but had made mistakes in overseeing the company’s funds.

What was Sam Bankman-Fried charged with?

Copy link to section

However, the prosecution presented a compelling case against Bankman-Fried, arguing that he knowingly misappropriated customer funds for various expenditures, including luxury real estate, sports sponsorships, and venture investments.

Prosecutors traced these alleged actions back to 2021 when Bankman-Fried directed using customer funds to buy back FTX stakes owned by rival crypto exchange Binance. This decision ultimately resulted in borrowing money from FTX customers to facilitate the transaction.

Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of hedge fund Alameda Research, testified during the trial, highlighting the defendant’s role in ordering the use of customer funds despite her warnings about the potential consequences.

In response to these allegations, Bankman-Fried argued that he trusted his handpicked executives to manage the companies’ operations. At the same time, he focused on other aspects of his multibillion-dollar empire, including regulatory lobbying.

One of the most damaging aspects of the trial for Bankman-Fried was his own testimony. During a rigorous cross-examination by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon, he repeatedly claimed not to remember critical details and statements, potentially undermining his credibility. Sassoon used Bankman-Fried’s own words, including those from interviews he gave following FTX’s collapse, to demonstrate a pattern of deception.

Sam Bankman-Fried set to appeal the verdict

Copy link to section

Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, indicated that his client would appeal the conviction, maintaining his innocence and vowing to continue vigorously fighting the charges against him.

How does the SBF verdict affect the crypto market?

Copy link to section

Just as Kavita Gupta, partner at Delta Blockchain Fund, had stated, the SBF’s trial could help bring more regulatory clarity to crypto. The guilty verdict will without a doubt have substantial implications for the cryptocurrency industry.

Bankman-Fried’s FTX was one of the largest crypto trading exchanges and had made high-profile investments, such as hiring celebrities like Tom Brady and Larry David as pitchmen. His philanthropic efforts and advocacy for industry regulation have also contributed to his public image.

However, the downfall of FTX, Alameda, and their subsidiaries following the CoinDesk article that exposed their closely intertwined operations sent shockwaves through the industry.

John J. Ray III, FTX’s new CEO, addressed the financial consequences of the collapse, stating that FTX customers might not fully recover their funds. He characterized the alleged crimes as simple embezzlement, emphasizing the need for scrutiny and regulation in the cryptocurrency sector.

US Attorney Damian Williams, speaking outside the courthouse, characterized Bankman-Fried’s actions as significant financial fraud and corruption, emphasizing that this kind of wrongdoing had no place in the cryptocurrency industry.

The guilty verdict will surely serve as a warning to potential fraudsters, indicating that their actions are not beyond the reach of the law.