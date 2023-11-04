MATIC/USDT buy opportunity: riding the Polygon’s rally
- I am expecting the price of MATIC/USDT will reach the 0.7401 resistance level in the coming days
- The trading signal provided should last 1-2 weeks with a potential upside of 19.85%
- The risk-to-reward ratio for this trade is 1:5
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
MATIC/USDT trading strategyCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Buy MATIC/USDT
- Entry price: 0.6176
- Stop loss: 0.5974
- Leverage: 2x
- Take profit 1: 0.6450
- Take profit 2: 0.6800
- Take profit 3: 0.7401
- Timeframe: 1-2 weeks
- Maximum profit: 19.85%
- Maximum loss: 3.29%
MATIC/USDT chart and technical analysisCopy link to section
Polygon gained 36% since last month after it made a double bottom pattern around the 0.5016 support level. Currently, the price is attempting to make some retracement before jumping to new highs.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
The price could drop and retest the 0.6176 support level and 0.618 Fibonacci level this week, which I am considering for a buy entry as it is a strong support level and there is also a bullish order block around the same price.
However, if the price does not retrace to the 0.6176 support level and breaks above the 0.6894 recent high then I will consider the 0.6492 price level for a long entry.
Polygon fundamental analysisCopy link to section
Fundamentally, the Polygon will possibly continue its rally as OpenSea pro goes live on Polygon and Ethereum.
Moreover, the overall crypto market is on the road to recovery as the market sentiments have shifted from “Fear” to “Greed”.
Polygon to Tether trade idea takeawaysCopy link to section
- MATIC/USDT recovered 36% since last month after it made a double bottom pattern around 0.5016.
- I am expecting the price will rally to the 0.7401 resistance level in the coming days.
- Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
- The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:6.
- The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.
- Good luck!
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.