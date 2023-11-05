LINK/USDT potential long entry around $11.403

LINK/USDT trading strategy Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Buy LINK/USDT

Entry price: 11.403

Stop loss: 10.66

Leverage: 2x

Take profit 1: 12.55

Take profit 2: 13.75

Take profit 3: 15.95

Timeframe: 1-2 weeks

Maximum profit: 40%

Maximum loss: 6.48%

LINK/USDT chart and technical analysis

LINK/USDT has ranged between the $10.456 support level and $11.788 resistance level since October 25th. However, the price broke above the $11.788 resistance level today and made a new high.

Overall, the price of LINK/USD has gained about 74% since October 13, and will possibly gain 35-40% further after making some retracement.

I am expecting the price will drop to $11.40 support level and 0.786 Fibonacci level before heading for new highs. I am considering the $11.40 support level for buy entry and my target for this trade is $15.95.

Chainlink (LINK) fundamental analysis

The Chainlink (LINK) surge is far from done as analysts expect the price to surge to $15.95.

LINK/USDT is among the altcoins that have witnessed a significant resurgence in recent days along with bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies and will possibly continue their rally in the coming days.

LINK to Tether trade idea takeaways

LINK/USDT recovered 74% since last month.

The price will possibly rally to the $15.97 resistance level in the coming days.

Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.

The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:6.4.

The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.

Good luck!