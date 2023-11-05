Ad

The meme coin reckoning has come

 Memeinated animation

Next 100x presale starting soon

 BUY NOW

LINK/USDT potential long entry around $11.403

By:
on Nov 5, 2023
Listen
0Shares
  • LINK/USDT will possibly rally to the $15.97 resistance level in coming days
  • The provided trading signal should last 1 week with a potential upside of 40%
  • Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

LINK/USDT trading strategy

Copy link to section
  • Buy/sell asset: Buy LINK/USDT
  • Entry price: 11.403
  • Stop loss: 10.66
  • Leverage: 2x
  • Take profit 1: 12.55
  • Take profit 2: 13.75
  • Take profit 3: 15.95
  • Timeframe: 1-2 weeks
  • Maximum profit: 40%
  • Maximum loss: 6.48%
Copy link to section

LINK/USDT has ranged between the $10.456 support level and $11.788 resistance level since October 25th. However, the price broke above the $11.788 resistance level today and made a new high.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Overall, the price of LINK/USD has gained about 74% since October 13, and will possibly gain 35-40% further after making some retracement.

I am expecting the price will drop to $11.40 support level and 0.786 Fibonacci level before heading for new highs. I am considering the $11.40 support level for buy entry and my target for this trade is $15.95.

Copy link to section

The Chainlink (LINK) surge is far from done as analysts expect the price to surge to $15.95.

LINK/USDT is among the altcoins that have witnessed a significant resurgence in recent days along with bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies and will possibly continue their rally in the coming days.

Copy link to section
  • LINK/USDT  recovered 74% since last month.
  • The price will possibly rally to the $15.97 resistance level in the coming days.
  • Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
  • The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:6.4.
  • The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.
  • Good luck!
Ad

Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.

Get signals
Chainlink Crypto Picks & Tips Technical Analysis Altcoins Crypto Trading Ideas