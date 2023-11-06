Metacade reveals major partnership with DeFi Kingdoms

Metacade (MCADE), a community-led gaming platform that’s gaining traction fast across the blockchain gaming ecosystem, has another key partnership. This time, it’s with the legendary DeFi Kingdoms.

The Metacade team revealed the collaboration on November 3, promising gamers a new experience as they explore the benefits of decentralised finance and Web3.

It’s a positive development that follows the gaming platform’s massive 21 million MCADE token burn, completed on November 1. This looks to have sparked further interest in Metacade as the price of the native token surged to a multi-week high, an upside that also coincided with the broader market enthusiasm.

Metacade joins forces with DeFi Kingdoms

As far as the gaming ecosystem goes, one of the biggest stories to likely come to the fore this year could be Metacade.

The project’s successful token sale and mainnet launch didn’t just confirm the team’s commitment, but also showed the resurgence that the global gaming finance sector is seeing.

💎 NEW PARTNERSHIP REVEALED 💎



Metacade is thrilled to join forces with the legendary @DeFiKingdoms – a true OG in the Web3 gaming world!



🚀Get ready for an extraordinary gaming experience.



🪄Explore the magic: https://t.co/Pd8OS1hoNt 🎮🌐 #DeFiKingdoms #GamingOG #Metacade pic.twitter.com/wVBh2LtGUA — Metacade (@Metacade_) November 3, 2023

Building on the GameFi offering with DeFi Kingdoms is Metacade’s way of carving itself part of the market share. Potentially, this ends up catapulting MCADE to one of the top gaming tokens in the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem.

What does DeFi Kingdoms on Metacade bring to gamers?

Well, DeFi Kingdoms is a top cross-chain fantasy role-playing game (RPG) that has a little bit of everything that can only mean further adoption for MCADE.

Other than being a retro-art style RPG game, DeFi Kingdoms offers a decentralised exchange (DEX), liquidity pool, and NFTs. Blending DeFi and P2E means this game on the Klaytn blockchain, could see more access once on the Metacade platform.

The features and offerings available on DeFi Kingdoms will be complemented and improved by Metacade’s blockchain strengths. Also key is the gaming platform’s low gas fee and fast transactions, aspects that mean gamers can optimise not just immersive gaming experiences, but also transactional value within the P2E ecosystem.

Metacade taps major industry players

Metacade’s latest partnership news adds to a host of exciting collaborations with key industry players as detailed on its website.

Apart from the Polygon Labs partnership announced in early October, there have been other landmark developments in the platform’s journey to becoming a top gaming network. They include deals with game studio Metastudio, Sandbox game builder DefinityLegend and digital asset products platform Metafuse.

All these have before or soon after Metacade’s highly anticipated mainnet launch, which also saw MCADE list on Uniswap, BitMart and Bitget among other crypto exchanges.

Meanwhile, there are plans to integrate with and collaborate with many more game studios and providers as it targets to bring blockchain gaming to the mainstream.