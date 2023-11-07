Bearish reversal alert: Gold’s head and shoulder pattern indicates a sharp decline ahead”

Nov 7, 2023
  • XAU/USD trade for a potential $1,912.2 when looking at the head and shoulder pattern
  • The trading signal provided should last 1 week with a potential upside of 3.3%
  • No major high-impact news on the USD this week, so the price will likely remain calm

XAU/USD trading strategy

  • Buy/sell asset: Sell XAU/USD
  • Entry price: $1,978.2
  • Stop loss: $1,993.5
  • Leverage: 1x
  • Take profit 1: $1,960.0
  • Take profit 2: $1,937.0
  • Take profit 3: $1912.2
  • Timeframe: 1 week
  • Maximum profit: 3.32%
  • Maximum loss: 0.77%

XAU/USD chart and technical analysis

The price of Gold has been in a steep bullish trend since last month and gained almost 11% since then. However, the appearance of the bearish head and shoulder pattern indicates a sharp decline ahead.

The head and shoulder pattern is a bearish reversal pattern that appears when bears dominate the market and a bearish trend is followed afterwards.

I am expecting the price will retest the neckline around the $1,978.25 resistance level before dropping to the $1,912.2 support level and beyond.

Gold fundamental analysis

Fundamentally, the gold rally was mainly influenced by the Middles-East crisis. As the intensity of the crisis declines the price of gold will also possibly drop.

Moreover, the dollar index was making a correction and was dropping which also helped the gold rally. Now that the Middle East crisis is less relevant and the US dollar seems gaining strength a short trend on gold will likely follow.

Gold to US dollar trade idea takeaways

  • The appearance of the head and shoulder pattern on gold indicates a potential bearish trend ahead.
  • The price will possibly drop to the $1,912.2 support level in the coming days.
  • Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
  • The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:4.2.
  • The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.
  • Good luck!
