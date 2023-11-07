Bearish reversal alert: Gold’s head and shoulder pattern indicates a sharp decline ahead”

XAU/USD trading strategy Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Sell XAU/USD

Entry price: $1,978.2

Stop loss: $1,993.5

Leverage: 1x

Take profit 1: $1,960.0

Take profit 2: $1,937.0

Take profit 3: $1912.2

Timeframe: 1 week

Maximum profit: 3.32%

Maximum loss: 0.77%

XAU/USD chart and technical analysis

Copy link to section

The price of Gold has been in a steep bullish trend since last month and gained almost 11% since then. However, the appearance of the bearish head and shoulder pattern indicates a sharp decline ahead.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The head and shoulder pattern is a bearish reversal pattern that appears when bears dominate the market and a bearish trend is followed afterwards.

I am expecting the price will retest the neckline around the $1,978.25 resistance level before dropping to the $1,912.2 support level and beyond.

Gold fundamental analysis

Copy link to section

Fundamentally, the gold rally was mainly influenced by the Middles-East crisis. As the intensity of the crisis declines the price of gold will also possibly drop.

Moreover, the dollar index was making a correction and was dropping which also helped the gold rally. Now that the Middle East crisis is less relevant and the US dollar seems gaining strength a short trend on gold will likely follow.

Gold to US dollar trade idea takeaways

Copy link to section

The appearance of the head and shoulder pattern on gold indicates a potential bearish trend ahead.

The price will possibly drop to the $1,912.2 support level in the coming days.

Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.

The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:4.2.

The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.

Good luck!