Is Memeinator’s strong presale enough to boost the token price 10x?

Memeinator (MMTR) is just a few weeks in presale, but the project has raised over $1.18 million. The robust presale follows the strong enthusiasm that started when the project went live. In just 20 minutes, when the Memeinator site launched, over 1000 joined its mailing list. Another 5000 joined Telegram and Twitter in a single day. As the presale proceeds, the glamour for the upcoming meme project seems to grow stronger. But is this a precursor for a strong price movement of the token?

What is Memeinator?

The era of deceptive, unoriginal, and subpar meme crypto might be coming to an end. The inevitable change is occurring thanks to Memeinator, an AI-led meme project. Memeinator promises to destroy dubious memes using cutting-edge AI technology. The AI enables the project to scan the web, find its weak peers, and crush them.

The meme destruction promise has captured investors’ minds, developing interest and hype for MMTR. To get off the ground, Memeinator will invest in heavy marketing campaigns. The project will also partner with top influencers to drive awareness and generate hype.

Memeinator also features innovative product features. An action game launch at the end of the presale is expected to increase Memeinator’s utility and popularity. Players engage in annihilating combats that involve destroying weak memes, reinforcing Memeinator’s mission.

Memeinator also aims to deliver utility to its community through passive income opportunities. These include staking MMTR tokens and exclusive NFTs for the presale investors.

Is Memeinator a 10x investment after a robust presale?

Although it is early to speculate on Memeinator, the highly successful presale indicates a promising future. A crypto meme revisit shows that tokens that get a lot of hype tend to surge up to 50x. An example is PEPE, which launched earlier this year with a lot of frenzy, rising more than 10,000%.

Memeinator carries a more than 10x potential after listing. First, the enthusiasm it has generated is characteristic of popular meme cryptos. That means the potential for the token to generate a lot of speculation is high, which will unlock the value.

Secondly, Memeinator’s noble role in the meme crypto space and its AI deployment increases its popularity. As the project embarks on the activity of destroying memes, it will be on its way to domination.

Thirdly, Memeinator targets a $1 billion market cap. To achieve such a market value, the price of MMTR must rise significantly. The team plans to globally list the token on tier 1 exchanges to achieve the market goal. The team will also launch replica memes to cement Memeiantor’s status as a leading meme project. Along with powerful marketing, the lineup means Memeinator could rise up to 50x in the future.

What it means to invest in Memeinator presale

Memeinator presale is one of a kind for short and long-term investors. The token generates a whopping 132% ROI for early birds. MMTR’s price was $0.01 in the first stage, rising to $0.0125 in stage 5. At the end of the 29-stage presale, Memeinator will be valued at $0.0485.

Investing in Memeinator means taking advantage of early token gains before any major price move on exchanges. Investors also have access to a resistance community of meme killers, aligning with the Memeinator value proposition. The community will enjoy benefits such as exclusive NFTs showing the creative works of Memeinator’s team.

The presale is also advantageous to investors looking to capitalise on potential post-listing gains. Early indications are that Memeinator could experience intense volatility due to its high demand. As such, presale buyers will enjoy initial gains to maximise returns before the token skyrockets on exchanges.