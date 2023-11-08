DonAlt bearish on Litecoin: On-Chart data suggests otherwise, Everlodge and Binance Coin set for price rise

Binance Coin (BNB) has seen a price upswing following the increase in network activity and growth momentum in its ecosystem. In addition, Litecoin (LTC) could soon dip to as little as $12 based on the latest projections by DonAlt.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

However, Everlodge (ELDG) can spike in value by the time it launches as it introduces innovative blockchain features to the real estate market.

Binance Coin (BNB) is projected to increase soon

Copy link to section

Binance Coin (BNB) recently saw an upswing in value and in investor interest. Earlier this month, the team launched the BNB Greenfield Mainnet, and a lot of projects jumped on board. This is a decentralized storage network that makes Web3 data ownership easier.

During the past week, the crypto traded in value between $219.88 and $229.18. Moreover, the BNB crypto market cap is at $34,609,079,565, making it the 4th largest in the industry. As for the trading volume, BNB increased by 15.33% in the last 24 hours.

According to the BNB price prediction, it is projected to climb to a maximum point of value of $307.41 by the end of 2023.

DonAlt bearish on Litecoin (LTC), but on-chart data suggests otherwise

Copy link to section

Litecoin (LTC) could potentially dip in value by 80%, according to a projection made by crypto analyst DonAlt. This is based on the on-chart metrics, which historically made similar patterns. For example, its price dipped in 2015 and then in 2019 as well, after Litecoin experienced a halving event.

However, the Litecoin trading volume jumped 27% in the past 24 hours. During the past week, its value increased from a low point of $66.35 to a high point of $70.36. According to the Litecoin price prediction, it can surge as far as $105.02 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) to democratize the Real Estate market through fractional NFTs

Copy link to section

Aside from Binance Coin and Litecoin, another crypto that’s picking up a lot of attention is Everlodge. This project is connected to the real estate market that’s worth in excess of $280 trillion.

The mission of this project is to create an easy and affordable real estate marketplace that emphasizes accessibility. These have been key issues in the traditional real estate market.

In order to enhance its level of security, Everlodge will utilize smart contracts to store property details in the metadata of each NFT.

Moreover, it will solve the issue of affordability by minting properties as NFTs and then fractionalizing them. By doing so, each property can become available for as little as $100. In addition, there will be a Rewards Club for ecosystem participants. Through it, anyone can access free hotel stays at specific locations.

During Stage 6 of its presale, ELDG trades at $0.023. At launch, analysts project that the crypto can experience a price upswing of 4,000%.

For more information about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale you can visit their website or join their community here.