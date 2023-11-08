ILV token soars as Illuvium announces Epic Games Store launch date

The ILV token has experienced a remarkable surge in value, as Illuvium, the blockchain-based gaming platform, unveiled its upcoming debut on the Epic Games Store.

The announcement, made on November 8, 2023, has triggered significant market activity.

Illuvium (ILV) price movement

In the past 24 hours, the ILV token has seen a substantial price increase of 21.33%, reaching $78.13 per token. This sudden surge in value is a clear indicator of the market’s positive reaction to the news of the upcoming Epic Games Store launch.

ILV price chart

The token’s all-time high of $2,868.95, recorded on May 29, 2021, demonstrates the potential for significant gains in the cryptocurrency market. In contrast, its all-time low of $29.77 on June 22, 2021, highlights the market’s volatility, especially since the token has increased by 157.97% since that low point.

Illuvium’s Epic Games Store launch

Illuvium’s upcoming introduction to the Epic Games Store, scheduled for November 28, 2023, marks a pivotal moment for the crypto gaming platform. Developed by Illuvium Labs, this move comes after meticulous revisions to align with the legal and compatibility standards of the Epic Games Store.

Illuvium’s beta version will feature a trio of games, leveraging Unreal Engine 5 and the Immutable X network. These games encompass Overworld, an exploration game, Arena, a strategy-based auto battler, and Zero, a city-builder available on both mobile and desktop platforms. This diverse range of game genres is strategically aimed at attracting a broad demographic of gamers.

To further encourage mainstream adoption, Illuvium has dismantled entry barriers associated with blockchain-based games. This includes eliminating prerequisites like cryptocurrency wallets and implementing a free-to-play model, which aims to make the games more accessible to a wider audience.

Despite industry-wide concerns and hesitance towards integrating blockchain technology, Illuvium’s listing on the Epic Games Store represents a significant milestone. It positions the game alongside top-tier titles in the gaming industry and highlights the growing potential of blockchain-based gaming.

As Illuvium prepares to make its mark on the Epic Games Store, all eyes are on its future performance in the gaming market. The ILV token’s recent surge in value reflects the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding this groundbreaking development, underscoring the evolving landscape of blockchain gaming.