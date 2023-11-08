RocketX enhances DeFi interoperability with MicroVision Chain integration

RocketX, a pioneering DeFi platform, has announced a strategic move to bolster the decentralized finance (DeFi) space by integrating MicroVision Chain (SPACE) into its ecosystem.

The integration aims to revolutionize DeFi by facilitating interoperability across 100+ leading blockchains, simplifying asset transfers, and streamlining the user experience on the MicroVision Chain.

Streamlined DeFi interoperability

RocketX’s integration with MicroVision Chain represents a significant leap forward in the world of DeFi. It empowers users with the ability to conduct single-click transactions across diverse blockchain networks, eliminating the complexities associated with managing liquidity.

As a result, this integration promises to boost transaction volumes and network activity, fostering a more interconnected DeFi environment.

Davinder Singh, CTO at RocketX, stated:

“We are witnessing the breaking of barriers between isolated blockchains, marking a significant milestone towards a multi-chain future. This integration enables decentralized applications (Dapps) and DeFi users to transcend the traditional limitations of blockchain technology, fostering an environment ripe for innovation and growth.”

RocketX and MicroVision Chain union

RocketX, recognized for its cutting-edge platform, acts as a gateway to a vast DeFi ecosystem, aggregating liquidity from over 450 decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and top centralized exchanges. This consolidation of resources simplifies user access to global liquidity, making it a key player in the DeFi landscape.

MicroVision Chain, on the other hand, is engineered to provide a scalable and secure platform for decentralized applications. With the integration into RocketX, it aims to enhance its capability to facilitate seamless transactions across various blockchain networks, providing an unmatched experience for developers and DeFi enthusiasts.

In the quest to democratize finance and make it more accessible, interoperable, and efficient for all, RocketX bridges the gap between decentralized and centralized exchanges. Their proprietary technology has created a user-friendly interface that enables interaction with the entire crypto-economy from a single platform.

This integration holds immense potential for the DeFi ecosystem, as it simplifies the process of accessing a wide array of blockchain networks. It removes barriers and fosters an environment where innovation and growth can flourish. As the world of decentralized finance continues to evolve, RocketX and MicroVision Chain’s collaborative effort marks a significant step toward a more interconnected and inclusive financial future.