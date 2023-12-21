Cisco is buying a privately-held networking and security company

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) has decided in favour of buying Isovalent – a networking and security company based out of Cupertino, California. Its shares are slightly in the red at writing.

What’s in it for Cisco Systems?

Copy link to section

The tech behemoth expects this acquisition to help improve its capabilities in secure networking.

Financial details of the agreement that it’s convinced will close in the third quarter of 2024 remain unknown. Jeetu Patel – the executive vice president of Cisco Systems said in a press release today:

Cisco will build on open-source power of Cilium to create a truly unique multi-cloud security and networking capability to help customers simplify and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Exciting news! Cisco is incorporating #AI to security portfolio to help organizations enhance threat detection and proactive defense while driving efficiency.

We're taking a major step towards a smarter, AI-driven cybersecurity future. https://t.co/OoUYdYr4KX — Tech Hero (@mytechhero) December 20, 2023

In November, the Nasdaq-listed firm issued downbeat guidance for its full financial year. Cisco did, however, topped Street estimates in its fiscal Q1.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Cisco recently bought Splunk as well

Copy link to section

The Isovalent acquisition will “build on the Cisco Security Cloud vision”. The networking and securities firm will continue to offer its products under the new owner, as per the press release on Thursday.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Cisco Systems Inc also confirmed today that it will add employees of the privately held company to its Security Business Group once the said transaction is complete.

The news arrives months after the tech titan said it will acquire Splunk Inc for about $28 billion to expand its footprint in cybersecurity as Invezz reported here.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems that are currently down more than 15% versus their year-to-date high in early September.