Cytokinetics stock jumped 22% on Thursday: what happened?
- AstraZeneca and Novartis may be interested in buying Cytokinetics.
- A Cytokinetics insider recently sold $461,875 worth of its stock.
- Cytokinetics stock is now up nearly 65% versus its year-to-date low.
Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) jumped 22% on Thursday following a report that AstraZeneca plc and Novartis AG may be interesting in buying the biopharmaceutical firm.
Buyers are awaiting late-stage study dataCopy link to section
The news arrives a couple months after the California-based company was reported exploring its options.
Cytokinetics will publish results of a late-stage trial that tested its aficamten in patients of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in the coming days.
Both AstraZeneca and Novartis are in a “wait-and-see mode” in the meantime, as per anonymous sources that talked to Dealreporter on Thursday.
If approved, aficamten – the drug that Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim called a “crown jewel in terms of the pipeline” – will be the first commercial product of Cytokinetics Inc if approved.
Cytokinetics insider recently sold stockCopy link to section
Note that other strategic buyers have also approached the biotechnology company for a potential deal, as per people familiar with the matter.
Cytokinetics Inc was previously reported working with an investment bank following takeover interest from a Swiss-based company.
In November, the Nasdaq-listed firm reported its financial results for the third quarter that missed Street estimates. Cytokinetics stock is now up close to 65% versus its year-to-date low.
A regulatory filing recently said an insider of the Nasdaq-listed firm has sold $461,875 worth of its stock. Wall Street currently has a consensus “buy” rating on Cytokinetics stock.
