U.S. companies could soon start using Bitcoin as a “legitimate treasury reserve asset”, says Michael Saylor. He’s the Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy Inc.

Bitcoin adoption to improve moving forward

Copy link to section

Bitcoin has been breaking to the upside in recent weeks on the back of optimism that the Securities & Exchange Commission will soon approve a Spot ETF which will likely boost institutional interest in the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

On top of that, crypto bull Michael Saylor recently told CNBC in an interview that the new rules laid out by FASB (Financial Accounting Standards Board) on how public companies should report their crypto assets could accelerate Bitcoin adoption.

Note that Antoni Trenchev – the co-founder of Nexo also expects BTC to hit $100,000 in 2024.

What’s particularly interesting about Bitcoin is that it’s a bellwether. Simply put, when this decentralised currency rallies, it tends to help the entire market move in the same direction as well.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

So, provided that the aforementioned tailwinds catalyse a continued upward momentum in Bitcoin, its peers including the up-and-coming projects like Meme Moguls.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Meme Mogul – a brief introduction

Copy link to section

Meme Mogul is a recently launched platform that is powered but its native meme coin – the $MGLS. But it has way more to offer than only the thrill that’s typically attributed with the meme coins space.

To begin with, Meme Mogul comes integrated with a play-to-earn ecosystem in which you compete with other moguls and earn exciting rewards if you outsmart them.

The platform also enables you to trade meme assets much like you trade stocks on an exchange. That’s another way you can earn out of Meme Moguls.

If that’s not your speed either and you want to earn passively instead via staking – Meme Moguls would still be a suitable choice. Lastly, there’s the exclusive metaverse features and exposure to NFTs for holders of $MGLS which makes this project all the more attractive as an investment.

Interested in finding out more about Meme Moguls and everything it stands for? Visit its website on this link.

$MGLS is yet to list on a crypto exchange

Copy link to section

Remember that Meme Moguls is a decentralised platform. So, holding its native meme coin does also give you a say in how the project develops moving forward.

Meme Moguls is currently in the second stage of its pre-sale and has already raised well over $0.6 million that speaks volumes to the kind of demand it has seen since its launched.

$MGLS is currently going for $0.0023 only but the aforementioned demand suggests meaningful upside in the future. Not to mention that the meme coin is yet to go live on a crypto exchange that tends to deliver a significant boost to price.

Meme Mogul is currently offering a 30% bonus on all deposits for a limited time as well. Details of it are available on the website here.

Meme Mogul ($MGLS) could benefit from crypto tailwinds

Copy link to section

Investing in a meme coin, understandably, invites reluctance for a serious investor considering the risk involved.

But it is worth mentioning here that it’s a market that was worth nothing before the pandemic but had already conjured a valuation of about $20 billion by the end of 2022. That’s the kind of rapid growth you’d be tapping on as you put your money in Meme Mogul.

As mentioned earlier, the tailwinds that are likely to help the crypto space at large may also benefit the $MGLS as well. These include the expected return of a lenient monetary policy.

Earlier this month, members of the Federal Open Market Committee signalled three rate cuts in the coming year after the consumer price index (CPI) came in at 3.1% for November – its lowest reading since March of 2021.

For more information on Meme Mogul ($MGLS) and its ongoing pre-sale, click here to visit the project website.