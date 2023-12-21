PancakeSwap proposes to reduce CAKE token supply by 300M

In a strategic move to enhance the deflationary nature of its native token, PancakeSwap, the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX), on December 21, 2023, proposed a significant reduction in the total supply of CAKE tokens.

This proposal, aiming to decrease the supply from 750 million to 450 million, marks a crucial milestone in PancakeSwap’s evolution and commitment to achieving ultrasound CAKE. The community was first invited to participate in discussions before making the final decision.

According to a December 28, 2023 announcement, the proposal has now been passed for voting, which will last for 24 hours; meaning by Dec. 29, the community will have the results. If approved, the proposal will take effect on January 4, 2024.

PancakeSwap’s deflationary proposal

Over the past year, PancakeSwap has undergone substantial transformations in its tokenomics, emissions strategies, and overall growth approach. Initiatives such as CAKE Tokenomics v2.5 and the veCAKE Gauges System have positioned CAKE for sustained growth across various blockchain deployments.

The proposal to reduce the CAKE token supply to 450 million is rooted in the desire for certainty in the community regarding future token supply.

As PancakeSwap has evolved since its launch in 2021, the development team now possesses more accurate estimations of the incentives necessary to drive ecosystem growth. This reduction in supply is seen as a pivotal step in the journey towards ultrasound CAKE, signalling a departure from a hyperinflationary tokenomics model to a more sustainable and efficient approach.

The current circulating supply of CAKE stands at 388 million, and the proposed lower cap of 450 million is considered sufficient by the PancakeSwap team to gain market share across various blockchain networks while sustaining the veCAKE model.

Adjustment details and future implications

The proposed adjustment involves decreasing the current total supply of 750 million CAKE tokens by 300 million, setting the future total supply at 450 million CAKE. This reduction aims to provide PancakeSwap with the necessary flexibility for future growth, including endeavours like expanding market share on Ethereum and Ethereum L2s and implementing new initiatives such as position managers.

PancakeSwap encourages community feedback and discussion on this proposal before it is published for voting. The Kitchen, PancakeSwap’s development team, values the input of its community members and is committed to incorporating any valuable suggestions.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) market response

The announcement of this proposal has had a tangible impact on the market dynamics. In response to the proposed reduction, the value of PancakeSwap (CAKE) surged by an impressive 45% over the last seven days, which is precisely since the proposal was first announced.

CAKE price chart

This surge indicates the market’s positive reception to PancakeSwap’s strategic decision, highlighting confidence in the project’s deflationary measures and the potential for increased token value.