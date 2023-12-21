Sell signal emerging: NEAR/USDT approaching major resistance level

NEAR/USDT trading strategy Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Sell NEAR/USDT

Entry price: $3.50

Stop loss: $3.82

Leverage: 1x

Take profit 1: $3.15

Take profit 2: $2.80

Take profit 3: $2.10

Timeframe: 1-2 weeks

Maximum profit: 40%

Maximum loss: 9%

NEAR/USDT chart and technical analysis

Copy link to section

The price of NEAR/USDT is approaching a major resistance and supply area of $3.50. The price has recovered about 70% in the last 3 days and this could be the perfect opportunity to cash on a potential retrace.

I am expecting the price will make a retracement and could drop to the $2.10 support level in the coming days. The $3.50 is a major daily resistance level and the price is already facing rejection from that level.

I am considering the $3.50 resistance level for short entry and my target for this trade is $2.10. However, the overall trend in the long term will possibly remain bullish.

NEAR protocol fundamental analysis

Copy link to section

Fundamentally, the price will mostly follow the technical strategies as there are no major fundamental events that could impact the price of NEAR protocol substantially.

NEAR protocol to Tether trade idea takeaways

Copy link to section

NEAR/USDT is likely to drop to the $2.10 support level in the coming week and days.

Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.

The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:4.4.

The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.

Good luck!

Ad Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC. Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad 0/10 Get signals

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.