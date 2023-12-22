PCE data today: Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 hitting 5,100 in 2024
- Core PCE price index was in line with expectations in November.
- Goldman Sachs strategist sees upside in S&P 500 to 5,100 in 2024.
- The benchmark index has already gained 25% year-to-date.
S&P 500 opened in the green today after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said the core personal consumption expenditures price index was in line with expectations in November.
What does it mean for the S&P 500?Copy link to section
For the month, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge came in up 0.1% versus a 0.2% increase in October.
The announcement arrives only days after Goldman Sachs raised its outlook for the benchmark index. David Kostin – its senior strategist now sees the S&P 500 hitting 5,100 in 2024.
Lifting our 12-month S&P 500 target to 5,100 as inflation falls, the Fed turns dovish, and real yields plunge.
Versus last year, the said index was up 3.2% in November versus the Dow Jones estimate for a 3.3% increase. S&P 500 has gained nearly 25% year-to-date.
Rate cuts will help the S&P 500 in 2024Copy link to section
On Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis also reported the headline PCE actually down 0.1% for the month in November. Year-over-year, it was up just 2.6%.
Goldman Sachs’ Kostin is bullish on the benchmark index particularly because members of the Federal Open Market Committee recently signalled three rate cuts in 2024 as Invezz reported here.
He forecasts a 5.0% earnings growth in the coming year – which may prove to be conservative as financial conditions continue to ease and economy remains strong.
David Kostin is particularly bullish on beaten-down cyclical stocks and small caps for 2024. Last week, UBS director Art Cashin also said that S&P 500 tends to do well in an election year.
