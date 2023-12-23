Ethereum Whales move ETH worth $1B as enthusiasts eye Q1 2024

Ethereum (ETH) exhibits a bullish stance towards the end of the year, changing hands at $2,293.56 at press time. The second-largest digital coin jumped to monthly highs of $2,362 on 11 December before slight dips.

ETH 30D Chart on Coinmarketcap

ETH’s current upside performance has coincided with massive actions from cryptocurrency whales. Dip-pocketed investors have shifted more than $995m in Ether within the previous day.

Whales move enormous Ethereum amounts

Copy link to section

The latest ETH transfer by dominant holders saw 14,679 tokens (worth around $34.15M) sent from an unknown address to exchange Coinbase. That came after another wallet transferred Ether worth $347M (150,000 coins) to the same trading platform.

A similar move witnessed 149,999 Ether (worth $347M) sent to Coinbase. Also, another whale sent 50,000 coins, worth more than $116M, from an unidentified address to Kraken.

Furthermore, an unknown wallet sent 15,887 Ether (worth around $36.6M) to Coinbase. In addition, four transactions, three of which transferred assets worth over $88M (each 12,800 Ether) to Beacon Depositor. Recently, the Beacon Depositor recorded a transfer worth $26.94M (11,712 tokens).

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Meanwhile, all the highlighted ETH whale transfers total above $995M.

Ethereum’s future

Copy link to section

While ETH prices could be far from 2021 all-time highs, the altcoin retains a bright future, and some believe it might outshine Bitcoin. Renowned crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe believes Ethereum will outperform in Q1 2024.

The #Bitcoin dominance is likely peaking pre-Bitcoin halving.



That means that Q1 is going to give a great return for investments in the $ETH ecosystem.



I'm positioned and ready. pic.twitter.com/Iqlxkojz4w — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 22, 2023

Michael stated that Bitcoin will hit its peak performance in January, which will mean funds shifting toward the altcoin market. He added that the initial quarter of 2024 could present lucrative returns for investments within the Ethereum ecosystem.