Meme Moguls: a 100x potential meme out to capture the internet’s moments

The crypto world is ever-evolving, and one of the undeniable changes is the growth of meme-inspired assets. Forget about the Elon Musk-inspired Dogecoin gains or the Reddit-fueled excitement on AMC stock. Countless internet moments happen on the market daily. Meme Moguls ($MGLS) wants to create utility from meme-inspired moments and deliver returns to investors. We explore in detail the platform and its upcoming token, $MGLS, touted for a 100x gain as presale kicks off.

The first-ever meme-backed stock market and exchange

Copy link to section

Meme Moguls is a meme project that blends memes and traditional assets. The platform is born from a growing demand for meme-inspired assets. The existing platforms have been limited in scope on the assets offered and the type of information offered.

Meme Moguls aims to bring meme enthusiasts of all kinds into a single platform. Seasoned meme lovers get a chance to showcase their expertise and skills. New meme enthusiasts learn from the skills of their experienced peers. As a result, Meme Moguls is expected to be a lively ecosystem for all meme enthusiasts. This will unlock value for the native token and drive the adoption.

Meme Moguls also offers a chance to explore new worlds and earn. The platform features Mogul Land, mimicking its peers who have previously travelled the world of virtual realities. The Mogul Land will be a metaverse world where ecosystem users connect, mine, and stake tokens. Users can join liquidity pools and earn rewards, unlocking endless possibilities of passive income.

Inspiring the next generation of Moguls

Copy link to section

Think of big names that have graced the business and investment space for a while. Maybe Elon Musk of Tesla or the world’s leading stock market investor Warren Buffet. Meme Moguls is out to create new moguls to rub shoulders with the giants. How?

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Participation in the Meme Moguls ecosystem is a unique opportunity to become a mogul. Users receive $MGLS tokens and grow their wealth by simply participating on the platform. They can also earn unique NFTs and special privileges. The NFTs are tradable on-chain platforms such as Opensea for further earnings.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

It’s also about inspiring the next generation of investors through exclusive information. As such, Meme Moguls will provide valuable and real-time market data for its ecosystem. Users can access data on market changes, insights, and useful trends to make better trading decisions. They can leverage the information to sharpen their meme-picking strategies and learn from the real moguls. What’s more?

You can be the leader of the moguls by simply topping a wealth leaderboard. To earn such an accolade, users compete with peers by demonstrating their trading skills. They get rewarded for their top rank, motivating them to amass further skills and expertise.

Is the $MGLS token the next 100x crypto token?

Copy link to section

Analysts are optimistic about the Meme Moguls token, owing to its unique value proposition and virality. After all, it is the world’s first platform to capture all the imaginations of the internet-inspired meme era. This allows Meme Moguls to become popular and grow in value.

A few days into the presale, investors have bought $756,000 worth of tokens. As expected, the immediate popularity has seen many analysts liken Meme Moguls to best memes like PEPE. Predictions are that Meme Moguls could gain more by more than 100x once listed. The gains would position Meme Moguls as one of the best investments of 2024.

Meme Moguls is also inspiring to early investors. The price increases at each presale stage, with analysts expecting a 1,000% gain by the time the presale ends. With the token attractively priced at $0.0023, investors might want to buy the token more profitably in Stage 2.